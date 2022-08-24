ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Comments / 291

Mike Callaway
3d ago

HE CAUSED THIS!! His first day in office he shut down our oil industry. saying he didn't cause it is an out and out LIE which CNN does very offen to cover for Biden. THIS ARTICAL IS ABSOLUTELY REDICULOUS!! AND gas prices are still TWICE as much as 2020 and we are suppose to celebrate that?

Reply(34)
243
Tee Bone
3d ago

Biden and his administration are responsible for the high gas prices!!!!! It all started with closing pipelines and canceling drilling permits!!!!! So them me again how sleepy Joe is not responsible!!!!!! Democrats try to blame everyone else but the real problem!!!!!!!!!

Reply(28)
112
Rozella Martin
3d ago

wow!!!!! get out of here! Really ? He is to blame for our high gas prices and our inflation issues. He cut off our pipeline workers and shut down our piplines. We were self-sufficient and not having to import oil from other countries .... Then he comes into office bam!! bam!!! bam!!!! He alone took 😒 our ability to produce our own oil and other products and shot us in the heart. We are no better off than a 3rd world country struggling to survive!!!

Reply(2)
79
Related
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Spr#Lipow Oil Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Iraq
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy