Frankfort, Ky.- The Edinboro University Volleyball team capped off the Kentucky State University Tournament with two quick sweeps. The Scots handled business Saturday morning by defeating the University of West Alabama in three sets. Later that afternoon, Edinboro would make it three wins in two days with a victory over Kentucky State University in just three sets. Edinboro exits the first weekend with a strong (3-1) start to the season.

EDINBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO