buckscountyherald.com
Owner of Chalfont Collision Center charged with submitting $426k in falsified insurance claims
The owner of the Chalfont Collision Center submitted nearly 300 false insurance claims over several years to four insurance companies, pocketing more than $426,000 in payouts the Bucks County District Attorney’s office said. John Paul Reis, 56, of Newtown Township, turned himself in on Thursday, Aug. 25, on charges...
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to begin Worthington Mill Road bridge replacement project in Wrightstown, Northampton townships
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, on a project to replace the Worthington Mill Road bridge over Neshaminy Creek in Wrightstown and Northampton townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will remove and replace the 68-year-old, single-lane structure with...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
