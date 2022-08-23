ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to begin Worthington Mill Road bridge replacement project in Wrightstown, Northampton townships

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, on a project to replace the Worthington Mill Road bridge over Neshaminy Creek in Wrightstown and Northampton townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will remove and replace the 68-year-old, single-lane structure with...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy