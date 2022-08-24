Read full article on original website
Uber, Lyft Drivers Could Face New California Training Mandate
Once-and-done training would end for Uber Technologies Inc. , Lyft Inc ., and other ride-share drivers under legislation headed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ride-share companies would have to pay for defensive driving and how-to-deal-with-unruly-passengers training for each driver every two years. The businesses also would have to make sure vehicles get safety inspections every 12 months or 50,000 miles under a bill (AB 2716) passed Wednesday.
First California Privacy Penalty Flags Consumer Data Sales Peril
California’s $1.2 million penalty against Sephora for breaching the state’s landmark consumer data privacy law signals ramped-up regulatory scrutiny of the sale of personal information. A settlement announced Aug. 24 is the first public enforcement action that Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) has brought under the California Consumer...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
American Express slapped with lawsuit alleging discrimination against White employees
EXCLUSIVE: A former American Express employee filed a class-action complaint Tuesday alleging that the credit card company exhibited "callous indifference" to civil rights law by terminating him because he is White and spoke out against its "racially discriminatory" policies. Brian Netzel, who worked a decade for Amex until he was...
Dan O’Dowd calls Elon Musk a ‘crybaby’ after cease-and-desist order
Tesla issued a cease-and-desist order to Dawn Project, a group run by billionaire Dan O’Dowd. The advocacy group has launched a nationwide TV ad campaign claiming Teslas equipped with the beta version of its Full Self-Driving software “will indiscriminately mow down children. Scrutiny of the “safety test” has...
What The Whistleblower Means For Elon Musk And Twitter: 'Gasoline Into The Fire'
The former security chief for social media platform Twitter Inc. TWTR is speaking out about practices at his former company. Here’s a look at the whistleblower complaint and what it could mean for the pending acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Former Twitter...
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
Alleged Pizza Worker 'Livid' After Boss Took 'Free' Food Out of Paycheck
The manager "practically forced" him to add on a large order of wings and 2-liter sodas to the supposedly free package, said the employee.
Restaurant Owner Faces Backlash for Receipt 'Propaganda' About 'Surcharge'
"Why not just raise prices a tad? Oh wait to villainize the workers," one Twitter user wrote about the situation.
Walmart Gets Plaintiff’s Lawyer Disqualified in Negligence Suit
Walmart Inc. convinced a federal judge in Wisconsin to disqualify the law firm of a plaintiff suing over a slip and fall at a Walmart store, due to a conflict of interest. Jennifer Gnaciski sued Walmart and subsidiaries in January, saying their negligence caused the plaintiff to slip and fall at a store in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The suit was removed to federal court, and the defendants moved to disqualify Eric L. Andrews of Dunk Law Firm due to his previous employment with MHW Law Group LLP, which represents Walmart in that action.
DOJ Files Redacted Trump-Search Affidavit Under Court Seal (2)
Judge hasn’t said when redacted affidavit will be made public. Affidavit contains sensitive details about Trump records probe. The Justice Department filed a sealed version of its proposed redactions to the FBI affidavit used to get a search warrant for former President. Donald Trump. ’s Florida estate, moving closer...
Elon Musk's 'absurdly broad' Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's demands for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) user details were rejected as "absurdly broad" by a judge on Thursday, although the billionaire will get some data as he pursues his bid to end his $44 billion acquisition of the company.
