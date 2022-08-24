ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

bloomberglaw.com

Uber, Lyft Drivers Could Face New California Training Mandate

Once-and-done training would end for Uber Technologies Inc. , Lyft Inc ., and other ride-share drivers under legislation headed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ride-share companies would have to pay for defensive driving and how-to-deal-with-unruly-passengers training for each driver every two years. The businesses also would have to make sure vehicles get safety inspections every 12 months or 50,000 miles under a bill (AB 2716) passed Wednesday.
First California Privacy Penalty Flags Consumer Data Sales Peril

California’s $1.2 million penalty against Sephora for breaching the state’s landmark consumer data privacy law signals ramped-up regulatory scrutiny of the sale of personal information. A settlement announced Aug. 24 is the first public enforcement action that Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) has brought under the California Consumer...
deseret.com

Dan O’Dowd calls Elon Musk a ‘crybaby’ after cease-and-desist order

Tesla issued a cease-and-desist order to Dawn Project, a group run by billionaire Dan O’Dowd. The advocacy group has launched a nationwide TV ad campaign claiming Teslas equipped with the beta version of its Full Self-Driving software “will indiscriminately mow down children. Scrutiny of the “safety test” has...
bloomberglaw.com

Walmart Gets Plaintiff’s Lawyer Disqualified in Negligence Suit

Walmart Inc. convinced a federal judge in Wisconsin to disqualify the law firm of a plaintiff suing over a slip and fall at a Walmart store, due to a conflict of interest. Jennifer Gnaciski sued Walmart and subsidiaries in January, saying their negligence caused the plaintiff to slip and fall at a store in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The suit was removed to federal court, and the defendants moved to disqualify Eric L. Andrews of Dunk Law Firm due to his previous employment with MHW Law Group LLP, which represents Walmart in that action.
FOND DU LAC, WI
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Redacted Trump-Search Affidavit Under Court Seal (2)

Judge hasn’t said when redacted affidavit will be made public. Affidavit contains sensitive details about Trump records probe. The Justice Department filed a sealed version of its proposed redactions to the FBI affidavit used to get a search warrant for former President. Donald Trump. ’s Florida estate, moving closer...
CONGRESS & COURTS

