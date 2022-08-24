Walmart Inc. convinced a federal judge in Wisconsin to disqualify the law firm of a plaintiff suing over a slip and fall at a Walmart store, due to a conflict of interest. Jennifer Gnaciski sued Walmart and subsidiaries in January, saying their negligence caused the plaintiff to slip and fall at a store in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The suit was removed to federal court, and the defendants moved to disqualify Eric L. Andrews of Dunk Law Firm due to his previous employment with MHW Law Group LLP, which represents Walmart in that action.

