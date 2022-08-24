ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KS

MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
PITTSBURG, KS
Suspect in Oklahoma deputy’s death also fired at 3rd officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they tried to serve him with eviction papers Monday in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy

A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest

An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Kan. man charged with setting off explosive near court house

LABETTE COUNTY — A suspect accused of setting off an explosive device at the county courthouse last week in Labette County made a court appearance in the case. James Dale Sutton, 63, has been charged with arson, criminal use of explosives, aggravated interference of public business and criminal littering on public property, according to online jail records.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
Feast On Delicious Fast Food At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Kansas

The Sunflower State has no shortage of beautiful restaurants that look every bit as gorgeous as the food is delicious. You know the kind: elegant decor, dim lighting, formally-dressed waiters. But we’ve also got plenty of great hole-in-the wall restaurants in Kansas that look entirely unassuming and you’d never suspect what tasty food is hiding within. One of our favorites is Tri-Mee Drive In in Fredonia. This little spot is barely more than a shack, with a simple walk-up window and a few picnic tables outside, but you’ll find some of the best fast food in Kansas here!
KANSAS STATE
Junction City, KS
