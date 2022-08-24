ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

KTAL

Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132

The Louisiana Food Fall Festival will be held from Aug. 26 through 28 and is open for all ages. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Firefighters train for stair climb. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. 343 firefighters, 70...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Person
Steve Austin
KSLA

LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Swimming Pool#Horse#Alligator
K945

The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?

It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

