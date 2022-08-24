Read full article on original website
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Video shows tense moments as officers remove alligator from back patio of home
A family in Louisiana was surprised to see a small but mighty alligator on their back patio lounging poolside, so they called the police to remove it.
KTAL
Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
q973radio.com
WATCH: Thieves Caught Stealing From Shreveport Business On Camera
YIKES! This happened early Friday morning at Quality Pre-Owned and Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Rd. If you any have information that can help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Shreveport police. There is a reward. ((featured image Photo Credit: CANVA PRO))
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
KNOE TV8
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman and man were injured during a shooting on Mansfield Road on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman drove them both to the hospital with glass in her eye. At 11 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to a Shreveport hospital for a gunshot...
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
KSLA
Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132
The Louisiana Food Fall Festival will be held from Aug. 26 through 28 and is open for all ages. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Firefighters train for stair climb. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. 343 firefighters, 70...
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
KSLA
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
KSLA
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
KTAL
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
KSLA
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
KTBS
One Class at a Time: KTBS surprises Donnie Bickham Middle School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS has teamed up with Barksdale Federal Credit Union to help teachers One Class at a Time. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins introduces us to this week's winner at Donnie Bickham Middle School.
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
1 Driver Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash On LA 169 (Shreveport, LA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the 4100 block of LA 169. The driver of the 18-wheeler was sent to a local hospital with [..]
bossierpress.com
Column: Airline, Bossier and Parkway were the jamboree winners, but all six parish teams have reason for optimism
The Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree on Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium was pretty typical as jamborees go. All six teams did some things well. And all six have a few things to clean up before their season openers. One great thing about Friday’s jamboree was the...
