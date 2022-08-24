Read full article on original website
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare
Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
Bossier Eatery Makes the Best French Dip Sandwich in Louisiana
A while ago I asked Shreveport-Bossier to tell me all about the best sandwich you could score in Shreveport-Bossier. So many new places popped up on my radar. There Was One Sandwich Shop That Was Recommended Multiple Times. I had never seen Fat Tuesday before. I heard their King Cakes...
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
Shreveport Native Has Best NIL Commercial For 2022 Football Season
For as long as I can remember, there's been a fight over whether or not college athletes should be paid. Schools and the NCAA make so much money off the performances of college football and men's basketball players, there are some good arguments for it. But a lot of that...
Here Are All 5 Shreveport Area Spirit Halloween Store Hours and Locations
Ready for Halloween? You will be with the help of the pros at the five Spirit Halloween stores here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area!. For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!
Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?
Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
See The Vendors, Cosplay, Celebrities, and Fans From Geek’d Con 2022
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Tens-of-thousands of fans came through the Shreveport Convention Center over the three day event, and there was a lot for them to do.
Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today
A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws
Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
A Comprehensive Look Back At The History Of Geek’d Con Guests
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, launched way back in 2015. Minus the 2020 pandemic cancelation, the event has run non-stop since it's launch. With tens-of-thousands of fans in attendance each weekend the event is held, it has become one of Louisiana's largest annual pop culture events. Over the last 7...
Who Came To Geek’d Con That Year? The All-Time Geek’d Con Lineup
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is the largest pop culture event in North Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex. The show has been running since 2015, with a total of 7 shows now. During these events, hundreds of vendors, and dozens of celebrities, come to Shreveport to meet fans, take pictures, sign autographs, and sell merch. Over the years, we've seen massive comic book stars, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, horror icons, pro wrestling hall of fame members, and a ton more. Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Office...we could keep going and going. There have been dozens of stars who have appeared at these events, so instead of listing their credentials, lets just look over a big list.
Shreveport Mayor Responds to Employee Healthcare Coverage
Last week, the City of Shreveport announced it was making changes in the health insurance coverage on existing city employees, as well as coverage for retirees. For years, Willis Knighton Health System has been part of the city insurance plan. But that is now about to change, and that change has many employees, and especially many retirees concerned about their coverage.
Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists
For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
