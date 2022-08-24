Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County

KMIZ Boone County firefighters and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers block off Highway 124 near Highway NN on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. First responders say a head-on crash hurt four people.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A head-on crash closed part of Highway 124 north Columbia on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the highway west of Route NN around 8:40 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol .

Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomekamp told ABC 17 News at the scene four people were hurt in the crash.

A car driven by Chandler M. Cooke, 19, of Harrisburg, hit another car head-on after he tried to pass another vehicle while going over a hill, according to the crash report. Emergency crews took Cooke to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the other car, Krystal G. Smith, 29, of Fayette, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A one-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl were also treated at University Hospital for moderate injuries.

Blomenkamp said those at the scene worked quickly to get Smith out of her car.

"We had crews here within a matter of minutes," Blomenkamp said. "Crews did a great job getting her extricated out of that vehicle. She was tucked pretty good."

MU Health Care told ABC 17 News on Wednesday morning that Cooke is in fair condition and Smith is in serious condition.

Blomenkamp said residents in the area heard the crash and reported it to joint communications when they saw what happened.

Boone County Joint Communications said the road reopened to traffic around 10:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

