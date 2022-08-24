ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County

By Katie Greathouse
Katie Greathouse
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
KMIZ
Boone County firefighters and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers block off Highway 124 near Highway NN on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. First responders say a head-on crash hurt four people.
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A head-on crash closed part of Highway 124 north Columbia on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the highway west of Route NN around 8:40 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol .

Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomekamp told ABC 17 News at the scene four people were hurt in the crash.

A car driven by Chandler M. Cooke, 19, of Harrisburg, hit another car head-on after he tried to pass another vehicle while going over a hill, according to the crash report. Emergency crews took Cooke to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the other car, Krystal G. Smith, 29, of Fayette, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A one-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl were also treated at University Hospital for moderate injuries.

Blomenkamp said those at the scene worked quickly to get Smith out of her car.

"We had crews here within a matter of minutes," Blomenkamp said. "Crews did a great job getting her extricated out of that vehicle. She was tucked pretty good."

MU Health Care told ABC 17 News on Wednesday morning that Cooke is in fair condition and Smith is in serious condition.

Blomenkamp said residents in the area heard the crash and reported it to joint communications when they saw what happened.

Boone County Joint Communications said the road reopened to traffic around 10:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

kchi.com

Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers

A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
BRUNSWICK, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thursday night fire displaces Jefferson City business

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire Thursday night in Jefferson City displaced a local business. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 2400 block of Hyde Park Road just before 6:50 p.m. Firefighters said crews at the scene found a storage shed behind the building on fire. The fire The post Thursday night fire displaces Jefferson City business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
