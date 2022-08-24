ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In Black And White Balmain Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3vDF_0hTCqIhR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9oXW_0hTCqIhR00

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Ashanti is giving us style goals once again with her latest Instagram post and we can’t stop thinking about the fashionable designer ensemble!

The beauty took to the social platform and donned a black and white checkered Balmain two piece look that was everything and more! The fashionable look featured a sleeveless vest with gold buttons and a matching mini skirt that featured a black and gold belt at the waist. She accessorized the look with a large nude bag and wore black open toe heels on her feet. She also wore dark shades on her face as she served face and body while modeling the fashionable look. As for her hair, she wore her locs long with a side part and let her hair frame her flawless face while giving us major fashion envy in the designer ensemble.

The songstress posed in front of a pink and white backdrop that read, “girls just want to have fun” and shared the look with the caption, “ Oh hey ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Whew, Ashanti can do no wrong when it comes to giving us fashion goals and we’re definitely going to add this look to our list of absolute faves!

What do you think about Ashanti’s high fashion look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

RELATED STORIES:

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#High Fashion#Balmain
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers

Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Keke Palmer Stuns in Bright Cutout Minidresses For Her Latest Shoot

"Nope" actress Keke Palmer stars on Women's Health's September 2022 issue, wearing a bright assortment of summer outfits that put a sultry spin on athleisure. Styled by Executive Fashion Director Kristen Saladino, Palmer's cover looks speak to her bold personal style that we've come to appreciate on her latest press tour. In the feature, the 28-year-old star speaks about her self-care routine as well as how she practices yoga and mindfulness.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Takes A Risk in Latex Dress and 6-Inch Platform Stilettos at Home

Kate Beckinsale’s dramatic at-home outfit spree shows no signs of slowing down — especially if her latest look has anything to say about it. The “Guilty Party” star posed on Instagram with her close friend Gabs Morpeth, wearing a slick black minidress. However, this number gained a daring edge, being crafted from skintight latex. The piece featured layered long sleeves, ruffled shoulders, and a knee-length skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale paired her dress with diamond drop earrings, and cinched it with a leather belt that featured an oval-shaped crystal buckle. Morpeth was equally...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
101.1. The Wiz

Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor

And despite finding his roots and knowing the legacy of profiting off enslaved people, Affleck and his new bride seem content with celebrating their love in a place still referred to as "the Big House," not far from where his ancestor claimed ownership over other people. The post Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor appeared first on NewsOne.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho

Yara Shahidi has been enjoying the last few days of the summer in essential warm weather staples. The “Grown-ish” actress made a vibrant style statement while shopping in Soho, New York City on Monday. The “Black-ish” star looked cool and cozy for the retail therapy excursion. Shahidi wore a yellow jumpsuit that was decorated with a tropical floral print throughout. The statement silhouette had a sharp collar, short sleeves that she kept rolled up and a wide pants leg that was cuffed on the hem. Shahidi opted for minimal accessories and touted a Christian Dior handbag that she wore on her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy