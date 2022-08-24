ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In Black And White Balmain Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3vDF_0hTCnDbp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9oXW_0hTCnDbp00

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Ashanti is giving us style goals once again with her latest Instagram post and we can’t stop thinking about the fashionable designer ensemble!

The beauty took to the social platform and donned a black and white checkered Balmain two piece look that was everything and more! The fashionable look featured a sleeveless vest with gold buttons and a matching mini skirt that featured a black and gold belt at the waist. She accessorized the look with a large nude bag and wore black open toe heels on her feet. She also wore dark shades on her face as she served face and body while modeling the fashionable look. As for her hair, she wore her locs long with a side part and let her hair frame her flawless face while giving us major fashion envy in the designer ensemble.

The songstress posed in front of a pink and white backdrop that read, “girls just want to have fun” and shared the look with the caption, “ Oh hey ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Whew, Ashanti can do no wrong when it comes to giving us fashion goals and we’re definitely going to add this look to our list of absolute faves!

What do you think about Ashanti’s high fashion look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

RELATED STORIES:

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#High Fashion#Balmain
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy