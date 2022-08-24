ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WXII 12

2 people dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer while standing on U.S. Highway 52 early Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 52 near Ziglar Road just before 1:30 a.m. regarding the crash. Upon arrival, authorities found Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, dead on the scene.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

The search continues for 81-year-old missing High Point woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for a missing 81-year-old High Point resident, Heddie Dawkins who was last seen Wednesday morning. High Point police said Dawkins was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Man collected rent on homes he didn’t own — again, Winston-Salem police say. Investigators: Hispanic people targeted in long-running scam.

Less than two weeks after being charged with fraudulently collecting more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people in Winston-Salem, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said. Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was initially arrested on June 18. Winston-Salem Police...
WXII 12

Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
WXII 12

81-year-old woman with dementia missing in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing High Point woman. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. High Point police said 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins was last seen on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
wbrc.com

Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - The son of a 72-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of setting her on fire, resulting in her death. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a woman on fire outside of a home. Police say the 72-year-old woman’s son, James Parker,...
