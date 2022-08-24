WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer while standing on U.S. Highway 52 early Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 52 near Ziglar Road just before 1:30 a.m. regarding the crash. Upon arrival, authorities found Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, dead on the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO