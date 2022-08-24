Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man shot outside residence in drive-by shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of East 23rd Street and 1215 Bethlehem Lane Thursday. Officers arrived to the scene around 9:23 p.m. and found numerous spent shells casings in the street. A home was also hit multiple times, but no one was inside.
Man shot during armed robbery in Winston-Salem, police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:41 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 2300 block of North Glenn Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers discovered […]
2 16-year-old boys found dead in wooded area from gunshots: Graham PD
Graham Police said their bodies were found Thursday in a wooded area behind an apartment complex .
Winston-Salem police arrest two people connected to a deadly shooting from May
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the murder of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche. It happened May 22, 2022. Police said they got a call around 1:30 p.m. about a deadly shooting on Ansonia Street. Police found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche with multiple gunshot...
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
cbs17
$5,000 reward offered for arrest in shooting death of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are offering a reward in the deadly shooting of a teenager in late June, officials said Friday. Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on June 29, according to a news release from Hillsborough officials. The shooting happened...
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
Woman dies after being shot in the head on E 17th St, Winston-Salem police say
The investigation is now a homicide.
WXII 12
2 people dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer while standing on U.S. Highway 52 early Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 52 near Ziglar Road just before 1:30 a.m. regarding the crash. Upon arrival, authorities found Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, dead on the scene.
Greensboro police officer falsely accused of being involved in deadly shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer's attorney said her client fears for her life, falsely accused of shooting and killing a teenager. Greensboro Police have not identified the officer who shot and killed a teenager during a traffic stop last weekend but the department said two social media posts identified the wrong officer.
WXII 12
The search continues for 81-year-old missing High Point woman
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for a missing 81-year-old High Point resident, Heddie Dawkins who was last seen Wednesday morning. High Point police said Dawkins was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Man collected rent on homes he didn’t own — again, Winston-Salem police say. Investigators: Hispanic people targeted in long-running scam.
Less than two weeks after being charged with fraudulently collecting more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people in Winston-Salem, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said. Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was initially arrested on June 18. Winston-Salem Police...
WXII 12
Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
Winston-Salem rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
msn.com
'I think about Miss Heddie every day:' Woman's doorbell camera spots missing High Point woman
Thomasville police scaled back their search for an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, but they aren't giving up hope that they'll find her and neither is the community. Heddie Dawkins has been missing now for over 48 hours, but her family is still hopeful she will return home safely. Dawkins...
WXII 12
81-year-old woman with dementia missing in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing High Point woman. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. High Point police said 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins was last seen on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
wbrc.com
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - The son of a 72-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of setting her on fire, resulting in her death. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a woman on fire outside of a home. Police say the 72-year-old woman’s son, James Parker,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Armed robber suspects issued $700,000 bond, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Armed robbery lands two suspects in a detention center with a total of $700,000 bond, deputies said. Two people involved in an armed robbery were arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Early on Aug. 17, deputies were called to a business on Old Hollow...
