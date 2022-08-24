ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENC schools remind students to get required vaccines and boosters

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — To help reduce the number of illnesses and increased absences as students prepare to go back to school on Monday, health officials want to ensure students receive their required vaccination shots and are up to date with their boosters. Manager of school health services, Laurie...
PITT COUNTY, NC
NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
ECONOMY
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
The Blitz: High school football week two highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and The Blitz has entered week two. In the week's premiere matchup, the Southside Seahawks moved to 2-0 on the year with a 27-20 victory over Washington County. In the "Battle for the Paddle" Riverside...
NEW BERN, NC

