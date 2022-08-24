Read full article on original website
ENC schools remind students to get required vaccines and boosters
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — To help reduce the number of illnesses and increased absences as students prepare to go back to school on Monday, health officials want to ensure students receive their required vaccination shots and are up to date with their boosters. Manager of school health services, Laurie...
NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
The Blitz: High school football week two highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and The Blitz has entered week two. In the week's premiere matchup, the Southside Seahawks moved to 2-0 on the year with a 27-20 victory over Washington County. In the "Battle for the Paddle" Riverside...
