Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
WIBC.com
NTSB: Weather May Have Played a Role in Crash of Plane That Took off from Indiana
METZ, WEST VIRGINIA–The National Transportation Safety Board thinks the pilot of a plane was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane crashed two weeks ago. Three people were killed. The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia. In a preliminary report issued Thursday,...
WAVY News 10
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed during a news conference that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy had died in the crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga.
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
KTUL
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in Oklahoma Panhandle
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. Two people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a fiery crash in the Oklahoma Panhandle on Wednesday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at about 7:03 a.m., a 2021 U-haul was being driven by an unidentified man southbound...
5-year-old dies after found in hot car in Texas
An investigation is underway after the boy was found unresponsive inside a vehicle outside an elementary school while classes were in session. Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a hot car parked outside of an elementary school Thursday in Mission, Texas, where one of the child's parents works, school officials said.
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant. Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in June to all nine counts, including murder, for the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Also in June, a federal judge sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for killing David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked along with a colleague while guarding a federal building in Oakland. Prosecutors said that on June 6, 2020, Carrillo ambushed sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County who were responding to a report of a van containing firearms and bomb-making materials. Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and several other law enforcement officials were wounded. Carrillo, of Santa Cruz, was arrested after he ambushed officials in the community of Ben Lomond.
Amtrak train strikes, kills man on tracks southeast of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- An Amtrak train struck and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks southeast of St. Cloud Friday morning. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the fatality occurred at around 9 a.m. near 97th Street just south of Clear Lake, which is about 14 miles from St. Cloud. It was not on a railroad crossing. Amtrak called it a trespasser incident and said the train was traveling from the west coast to Chicago, Illinois. There were no injuries to the 183 passengers or crew members onboard. The train was delayed due to the fatality. "These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak said. Citing the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak said trespassing on railroads is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Authorities are working on identifying the deceased man.
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
AOL Corp
Teenage Pennsylvania National Guardsman dies during training at Fort Jackson
A 17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard soldier died following training at Fort Jackson, Thursday. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. She was taken taken to an off-base hospital where she died surrounded by family, according to a Facebook post from the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment, which trains at Fort Jackson.
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
WMAZ
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
Authorities identify one set of remains found in Lake Mead, 20 years after man’s death
Skeletal remains found in drought-stricken Lake Mead in May have been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who was reported to have drowned two decades ago, a coroner has found. The remains found May 7 at Callville Bay are one of several discoveries made since May 1 as the...
US News and World Report
Constable Among 4 Killed in Arizona Eviction Shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said. The...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
AOL Corp
Deer-related wrecks in SC spiked in 2021 and are still going strong. These counties see the most
Wrecks with deer more than doubled in South Carolina in 2021 and have continued at a fast pace this year. South Carolina had 5,987 property damage-only collisions with deer reported in 2021, up from 2,382 collisions a year earlier, according to SC Department of Public Safety statistics. And those numbers don’t include the amount of deer-related wrecks with people injured — 452 injured people in 2021 compared to 426 in 2020.
Inmate who miscarried while deputies stopped for coffee on way to hospital awarded $480K
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital.Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payment, but Quinones must formally accept the settlement before it becomes final, the Orange County Register reported."That's a very good result for someone badly treated in the jail," her lawyer, Dick Herman, told...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
