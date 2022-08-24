Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
citizenofeastalabama.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
WAAY-TV
'Rainbow fentanyl' targets younger people with candy-like look, concerning Alabama law enforcement
There's growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl" as large amounts of the colorful pills are being seized. "It's scary. It's really scary," said Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Rainbow fentanyl has not made its way to Alabama yet, but law enforcement here said it's inevitable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alreporter.com
SPLC, ACLU of Alabama appeal dismissal of judgeship transfer lawsuit
The Southern Poverty Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama appealed Tuesday an early dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the groups challenging the constitutionality of a vacant judgeship transfer made by the Alabama Judicial Resources Allocation Commission. Both groups argued earlier in July that the transfer...
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
Alabama secretary of state candidate Wes Allen’s campaign, League of Women Voters spar over debate
A campaign consultant for Republican secretary of state hopeful Wes Allen says the League of Women Voters waited too long to begin scheduling a general election candidates’ debate, which he cannot attend. The president of the Alabama LWV, a non-partisan political organization, says it is willing to work with...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Alabama governor awards $26.6 million in broadband access across the state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Various communities across Alabama are set to receive money for broadband access, according to Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey said more than $26 million in state funds will be used to provide broadband services in numerous locations through out the state. The expanded broadband service will provide...
wbrc.com
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Hyundai supplier sued, accused of using child labor at Alabama plant
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
WTVM
Scammers targeting local businesses in East Alabama
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - In East Alabama, local businesses have been targets of a dangerous scam that has left some registers empty. The scammer will first call the store pretending to be from the U.S Marshal’s office, saying they’re investigating counterfeit bills and need to collect right now. That’s when they’re asked to meet in a parking lot with $1, $5 and $10 bills.
Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022
I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama
Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
Electric Mercedes, Artemis launch, cold-case arrest: Down in Alabama
Electric SUVs are rolling off the line at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz plant. An arrest was made recently in a 21-year-old murder case. If everything goes according to plan, NASA will launching the Space Launch System on Monday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
Comments / 0