Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes
Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! She’s Lovable, Cute & Needs a New Home
Today, for Dog Days, we met the very lovable, very cuddly Marsha!. Marsha is a kitten still, about 10-12 weeks old, and is very active. She's also obsessed with getting pets from whoever is nearby. Katie, a true professional, was able to give us her whole story while Marsha was constantly "attacking" her hand demanding love:
Jack White’s Detroit Third Man Records Pressing Actual Pot Leaf Into Sleep Record
For the first time ever, a pot leaf will be pressed into a special pressing by Third Man Records, the record pressing plant and company located in Detroit which was founded by The White Stripes Jack White. The album which will ONLY be available to be purchased in person at Third man Records Cass Corridor will be a re-release of the epic by Sleep, originally call Jerusalem but known as Dopesmoker, as Third Man announced. The black vinyl pressing will be available in early December, which is when you can expect the variant pressing:
You Can Adopt A Two-Headed Cat At Jackson County Animal Shelter
Have you ever wanted to own an animal that is an oddity and truly one of a kind? This may seem surprising to some but from what I've heard animals who are missing limbs or an eye or ear, for example, don't last very long on the adoption market. Recently, Sour Cream and Onion, two sister cats that are up for adoption at Jackson County Animal Shelter were acting cuddly as always and the folks at the shelter decided they would come up with an adorably funny way to advertise the kittens, which will no doubt lead to them getting claimed. They claimed they were a two-headed cat and the response they got was overwhelming:
A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan
One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
A Question As Ann Arbor’s Virginia Patton Moss Dies: She Was in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’?
I ran across an obituary for Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97. Except for one famous role, she was a working actress in Hollywood for almost ten years in the 1940's, before marrying and retiring from show business. Of course, the movie was "It's a Wonderful Life", which was essentially...
Harry Potter-Themed House Uses Michigan Nature as its Own Invisibility Cloak
This is privacy on a whole new level. Imagine visiting a house but it is extremely hard to find because it is 'invisible.'. If you are a Harry Potter fanatic like myself, you will love what this Detroit-based architecture firm did. Iannuzzi Studio built a home that is hidden like...
Magic Johnson Used To Be The Poster Boy For Lansing Ice Cream and Novelty Shop
A name and a place that are basically synonymous would be Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan state capital, Lansing. Lansing is the birthplace and hometown of Magic and as he may be a celebrity in the world, he is a living icon in his city. His legendary tale starts way back in the streets and parks of Lansing before moving on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
Malcolm X’s Father Died In A Lansing Intersection
Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
