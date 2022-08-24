ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022

Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries

When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes

Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
MICHIGAN STATE
Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! She’s Lovable, Cute & Needs a New Home

Today, for Dog Days, we met the very lovable, very cuddly Marsha!. Marsha is a kitten still, about 10-12 weeks old, and is very active. She's also obsessed with getting pets from whoever is nearby. Katie, a true professional, was able to give us her whole story while Marsha was constantly "attacking" her hand demanding love:
MICHIGAN STATE
Jack White’s Detroit Third Man Records Pressing Actual Pot Leaf Into Sleep Record

For the first time ever, a pot leaf will be pressed into a special pressing by Third Man Records, the record pressing plant and company located in Detroit which was founded by The White Stripes Jack White. The album which will ONLY be available to be purchased in person at Third man Records Cass Corridor will be a re-release of the epic by Sleep, originally call Jerusalem but known as Dopesmoker, as Third Man announced. The black vinyl pressing will be available in early December, which is when you can expect the variant pressing:
DETROIT, MI
You Can Adopt A Two-Headed Cat At Jackson County Animal Shelter

Have you ever wanted to own an animal that is an oddity and truly one of a kind? This may seem surprising to some but from what I've heard animals who are missing limbs or an eye or ear, for example, don't last very long on the adoption market. Recently, Sour Cream and Onion, two sister cats that are up for adoption at Jackson County Animal Shelter were acting cuddly as always and the folks at the shelter decided they would come up with an adorably funny way to advertise the kittens, which will no doubt lead to them getting claimed. They claimed they were a two-headed cat and the response they got was overwhelming:
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan

One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
DETROIT, MI
Magic Johnson Used To Be The Poster Boy For Lansing Ice Cream and Novelty Shop

A name and a place that are basically synonymous would be Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan state capital, Lansing. Lansing is the birthplace and hometown of Magic and as he may be a celebrity in the world, he is a living icon in his city. His legendary tale starts way back in the streets and parks of Lansing before moving on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
LANSING, MI
Malcolm X’s Father Died In A Lansing Intersection

Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
Kalamazoo, MI
