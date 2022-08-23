Gael Hannan is a successful author and an editor and blogger for the website HearingHealthMatters.org. Earlier this year, she started off one of her blogs with the following observation: “Hearing loss is a goldmine of laughs, especially for those who don’t have it.” In conversation or in response to a question, a person with hearing loss will very often reply with something that comes straight out of left field. People with normal hearing will often laugh at such an odd response. The hearing-impaired person will often join in with them because, on the surface, some just come off as full-on funny. “But the hard-of-hearing person is always embarrassed, to varying degrees, at having made the mistake, although she or he may hide it or even laugh it off” Hannan points out.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO