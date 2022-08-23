Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
AOL Corp
Civil rights icon Andrew Young cites Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of progress
During a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," civil rights activist and former ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. “It's taken us a long time,” Young told Yahoo Finance. “But Joe Biden got a bill passed last night, but we've...
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
Taking statins does not commonly cause muscle pain, researchers say
Taking statins does not commonly cause muscle pain, research suggests. There has been widespread concern the cholesterol-lowering drugs, which are prescribed for the prevention of cardiovascular disease, may frequently cause muscle pain or weakness. Experts suggest this pain can either cause patients to stop taking the medication or discourage them...
5 things to know for August 29: NASA, Flooding, Shootings, Covid-19, Ukraine
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Former Twitter Executive Turns Whistleblower, Sounding the Alarm on Platform's Cybersecurity
Former Twitter head of security Pieter 'Mudge' Zatko disclosed significant security problems on the platform, obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post. It showed threats to user information, shareholders, national security, and democracy. Twitter denies the claims, saying Zatko was fired in January for 'poor performance.' Safeguard Cyber CEO Chris Lehman joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AOL Corp
Stiffed vendors, huge financial losses, and a trademark denial: Truth Social faces an uncertain future amid concerns over Trump's dwindling popularity and continued controversies
A company seeking to merge with Truth Social cited Trump's reputation as an "important factor" to its financial success in an SEC filing. As Trump contends with ongoing legal battles, Digital World said its financial footing "could be adversely affected." Truth Social is accused of stiffing a vendor out of...
healthcaredive.com
Congress finally eliminates Part D vaccine cost sharing: Medicare coverage is still broken
Editor’s note: Richard Hughes is a member of the firm Epstein Becker Green in the Health Care & Life Sciences practice and a former vice president for Moderna. In its passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Congress has taken the long overdue step of eliminating out of pocket, or OOP, costs for vaccines under Medicare Part D. The OOP prohibition aligns with policies under Medicare Part B and the Affordable Care Act and removes a pharmacy counter barrier that will undoubtedly lead more seniors to be vaccinated against shingles. However, it leaves intact a peculiar split in Medicare vaccine coverage that discourages physicians from offering certain vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Researchers developing eyedrops to treat cataracts
Many years ago, I began my Ph.D. with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts—not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my Ph.D. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true. Cataracts are...
Nothing In History Compares To China's Brutal Heat Wave, Weather Historian Says
“This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.
The Verge
Starlink lowers monthly internet prices by 50 percent for some
Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet-from-space service provided by SpaceX, is notifying customers with some good news: their monthly subscriptions have been reduced in response to “local market conditions.”. I received one of these notifications for my Starlink RV service that normally costs me €124 each month in the Netherlands....
AOL Corp
Jelly Belly sues Florida man who it says is claiming to be the company founder
Who actually founded the Jelly Belly Candy Co., the iconic Fairfield-based confectioner that was a favorite of President Ronald Reagan?. Jelly Belly says it isn’t a Florida man named David Klein, and it wants him to stop. In a federal lawsuit filed in Sacramento Friday, the candy maker claims...
Food Beast
These Genius Combo Bowl Cups are All the Rage in China
Big brain activities are currently going on in China in the form of brilliant combo bowl cups. Shared by @goldthread2, an Instagram account that covers Chinese culture and food, these crafty wares seem to be all the range right now in sweltering China. Just imagine the ease of supreme convenience...
Fast Company
Harvard researchers designed a cheaper, more efficient air conditioner
In China, a searing heat wave has lasted for more than two months, and the power grid is straining as people crank up their air-conditioning. The country is one of the places where AC use has been growing the fastest, with a five-fold jump between 2000 and 2017. But as the planet keeps getting hotter, and more people around the world are able to afford air-conditioning, its use is growing everywhere. By the middle of the century, there are likely to be about 5.6 billion of the appliances, and nearly triple the energy demand of cooling today.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Problem of Hearing Loss Is Finally Being Heard
Gael Hannan is a successful author and an editor and blogger for the website HearingHealthMatters.org. Earlier this year, she started off one of her blogs with the following observation: “Hearing loss is a goldmine of laughs, especially for those who don’t have it.” In conversation or in response to a question, a person with hearing loss will very often reply with something that comes straight out of left field. People with normal hearing will often laugh at such an odd response. The hearing-impaired person will often join in with them because, on the surface, some just come off as full-on funny. “But the hard-of-hearing person is always embarrassed, to varying degrees, at having made the mistake, although she or he may hide it or even laugh it off” Hannan points out.
MedCity News
MA to become predominant form of coverage for Medicare beneficiaries, report finds
Nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries, or 48%, are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. As soon as next year, this number could cross the 50% threshold, a report published Thursday predicts. The Kaiser Family Foundation analysis also found that in 2022, MA enrollment accounted for $427 billion, or 55%, of all...
12tomatoes.com
What The Labels On US Eggs Really Mean
For many of us, eggs are a major part of our diets. They’re practically a breakfast staple for most, they go into many baked goods, and sometimes, they are even part of a savory recipe. But if you walk into any grocery store, you might notice that the egg...
