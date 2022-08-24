ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hudson-Odoi close to Bayer Leverkusen loan as Alli flies to seal Besiktas move

By Fabrizio Romano and Taku Zvobgo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30C0EK_0hTB9nrZ00
Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for Chelsea during a pre-season game against Arsenal. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks poised to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan proposals from Premier League clubs.

Hudson-Odoi has played 126 games for Chelsea but the 21-year-old winger has not made an appearance since early March. Negotiations for a move to Leverkusen are progressing well and a deal is expected to completed this week.

Related: Newcastle poised to spend record £59m on Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Wesley Fofana despite Leicester turning down an improved bid of £70m for the French centre-back, who is determined to move to Stamford Br idge. Talks are continuing via intermediaries in the hope of finding a solution.

There are no negotiations between Chelsea and Manchester United for Harry Maguire. The defender was dropped by Erik ten Hag for the win against Liverpool on Monday but he is expected to stay at United and fight for his place. Fofana remains Chelsea’s No 1 defensive target.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

Another player who could leave Chelsea is Hakim Ziyech. Ajax are keen to re-sign the Morocco international if they sell Antony to Manchester United and further talks with Chelsea are planned. United are expected to submit another bid for Antony after their €80m offer was rejected.

The United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, while midfielder James Garner is in line to leave the club with Everton and Southampton both interested in the 21-year-old, who impressed at Nottingham Forest in the Championship last season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Eric Bailly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Leverkusen#Besiktas#Arsenal#French#United#Android
The Guardian

Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices

Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Chris Evert: ‘Cancer left me in a fog and so scared – I tried to block it out’

“It was the longest four days of my life,” Chris Evert says as she remembers facing her mortality last December while waiting for a second cancer diagnosis. Evert, who won 18 grand slam titles from 1974 to 1986, had just come through surgery for ovarian cancer. She had then been tested to ascertain whether the cancer had spread, as she says “all the way to the lymph nodes connected to my reproductive organs. If I tested positive for the lymph nodes I would have been stage three or four. My kind of cancer, ovarian cancer, is very insidious and sneaky as there aren’t many signs that you have it. When you find out you have ovarian cancer you’re usually stage three or four, which means curtains, basically.”
CANCER
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

418K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy