wgxa.tv
Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
douglasnow.com
Visit Douglas-Coffee County announces Gopher Tortoise Festival poster contest
In collaboration with Vyve Broadband, Visit Douglas-Coffee County GA is sponsoring its inaugural Gopher Tortoise Festival (GTF) Poster Contest. First place poster design will be printed and sold at the festival and the creator will win a $300 American Express gift card courtesy of Vyve Broadband. All ages and levels of expertise are encouraged to enter, but must be from Coffee County.
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
WALB 10
Ellianos now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There’s now a new place in the Friendly City to get your coffee fix. Ellianos opened in Tifton on Tuesday. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue. The menu features the coffee shop’s signature creations like the Cookie and Cream Freezer,...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Valdosta High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Wildcats from Valdosta High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
41nbc.com
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 1 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace. In the Packer’s win over Deerfield Beach, Pace rushed for 185 yards and had two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his adjustment to a new head coach, playing with his brother, how he decided on Georgia State and more!
WALB 10
Albany working to address one of biggest issues: blighted properties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders have a plan to address one of its biggest problems — vacant properties that have become community eyesores. City commissioners said it’s been hard to contact the owners of these properties. Because of this, it’s been hard to develop those areas of town the blighted properties are in.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
wabe.org
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
wtoc.com
Study offers potential solutions to traffic on E.G. Miles Parkway in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drive through Hinesville often, you’ve likely been stuck in traffic on E.G. Miles Parkway. In 2019, portions of that road had a crash rate 2.5 times above the state average. That’s why the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission launched a study earlier this year to help solve some of these problems. The nine month long study was just completed.
msn.com
Houston County family loses home, pet in house fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County family is mourning the loss of both their family home and one of their pets after a house fire. According to Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the fire happened on Collins Ave. in Eagle Trace Mobile Home Park. The initial call to 911...
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. James Schmit, 51, was arrested after deputies said they believe he shot his stepfather, John Conley. Deputies also said he set his...
GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
