Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Aug. 3 shooting near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a shooting that injured another person in August near Lumberton.
Terrell Mitchell, 34, is being sought in connection to the Aug. 3 shooting in the 1800 block of Lovette Road, according to the sheriff’s office. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
