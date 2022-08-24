Read full article on original website
the breeze
2d ago
He reached the top of his profession.. he worked hurt ( most of them do I’m sure ).. he came back cuz the love of his dream..he was a great as a tag team with his buddy Christian.. step away and enjoy the time with your daughters.. I am.. and will always be a fan of “ the rated R superstar “
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
wrestlingrumors.net
Same Old, Same Old: Medical Update On Missing WWE Star
That’s kind of vague. With so many WWE stars on the roster, it can be tricky to keep track of what everyone is doing at any given time. A wrestler being gone could mean any of a long list of situations, some of which are more serious than other. One of the possible explanations is that the company simply has nothing for them, which hopefully is what is actually going on in this case.
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Says He Doesn't Care Who is Running WWE Creative
Vince McMahon's retirement announcement late last month meant that, for the first time in roughly four decades, the WWE would be booked by someone else. Said someone else turned out to be Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was named WWE's Head of Creative days after McMahon's departure. The change in leadership has seen numerous changes to the weekly television product but the world championship picture has stayed mostly the same. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still working on a part-time schedule, hasn't wrestled on TV since SummerSlam and will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 (a match that was determined prior to Reigns' SummerSlam victory over Brock Lesnar).
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Seen With Female Companion In NYC For 77th Birthday
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was celebrating his birthday in New York City last night, the first since his retirement. McMahon, who turned 77 last night, announced his retirement in July, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE. The billionaire is the ongoing subject of an...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Predicts That The Rock Will Be A Future US President
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's bid to become President of the United States of America was unsuccessful on the sitcom "Young Rock." However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that his former Nation of Domination stablemate has what it takes to successfully run for office in the real world. "I'm...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled
As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight. Fightful Select reports that a few familiar...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE
This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
