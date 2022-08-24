ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, TN

Unselfish Lady Black Knights Cruise Past West Greene

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Og1Z4_0hTAsEEv00

AFTON — Anna Ricker might need to check her record book after Tuesday night.

Now in her 24th year leading Chuckey-Doak’s girls soccer program, she can’t remember so many players finding the back of the net.

Nine players scored a goal, as the Lady Black Knights needed just 40 minutes to defeat West Greene 10-0 at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.

“That’s super impressive,” Ricker said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a game where that’s actually happened. That’s probably setting a record for the team, for the school.”

No wonder she’s been so optimistic about the Lady Black Knights’ depth this year. Having lost only once in their last 20 matches, coming in last year’s state semifinal, Chuckey-Doak (2-0-1, 1-0 District 1-A) doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Oh, and seven players tallied an assist during the 40-minute half, as the nine-goal mercy rule made the second half unnecessary.

“We’ve got a really strong bench this year, a little deeper than we’ve ever been,” Ricker said.

Chuckey-Doak scored three times in a three-minute stretch and never looked back, starting when Bailea Gilland scored from inside the 18 on Hailey Love’s assist.

In what can best be described as a chain reaction, Gilland then assisted a goal by Tavyn Southerland, who then recorded an assist on Kylie Malone’s sixth-minute goal for a 3-0 lead.

Only one of the Lady Black Knights’ goals came outside the 18, as Hailey Williamson made it 6-0 on a Lanie Modena assist in the 22nd minute.

“Our adrenaline from last night carried over into this game tonight,” said Ricker, alluding to Chuckey-Doak’s last-minute equalizer in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Providence Academy. “I think that’s why we started scoring so early.”

Aliah Campbell scored Chuckey-Doak’s fourth goal unassisted, before Cora Merrill’s through ball set up Addy Bradley for a 5-0 cushion. Merrill scored the Lady Black Knights’ final goal just before halftime on a Trinity Hengel assist.

Hengel had previously found the back of the net herself, straight away from 18 yards for an 8-0 lead after an own goal by West Greene (0-3, 0-1). Malone then found Faith Rice on the left side of the 6-yard box for Chuckey-Doak’s ninth goal.

With the vast majority of the match on West Greene’s end of the pitch, Chuckey-Doak keeper Kylie Askew didn’t see much action aside from scooping a loose ball late in the first half.

West Greene keeper Kandalin Warner finished with six saves.

UP NEXT

West Greene returns home to host Cocke County on Thursday.

Chuckey-Doak entertains Volunteer on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Chuckey, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Chuckey Doak Lrb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

149
Followers
951
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy