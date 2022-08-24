Unselfish Lady Black Knights Cruise Past West Greene

AFTON — Anna Ricker might need to check her record book after Tuesday night.

Now in her 24th year leading Chuckey-Doak’s girls soccer program, she can’t remember so many players finding the back of the net.

Nine players scored a goal, as the Lady Black Knights needed just 40 minutes to defeat West Greene 10-0 at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.

“That’s super impressive,” Ricker said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a game where that’s actually happened. That’s probably setting a record for the team, for the school.”

No wonder she’s been so optimistic about the Lady Black Knights’ depth this year. Having lost only once in their last 20 matches, coming in last year’s state semifinal, Chuckey-Doak (2-0-1, 1-0 District 1-A) doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Oh, and seven players tallied an assist during the 40-minute half, as the nine-goal mercy rule made the second half unnecessary.

“We’ve got a really strong bench this year, a little deeper than we’ve ever been,” Ricker said.

Chuckey-Doak scored three times in a three-minute stretch and never looked back, starting when Bailea Gilland scored from inside the 18 on Hailey Love’s assist.

In what can best be described as a chain reaction, Gilland then assisted a goal by Tavyn Southerland, who then recorded an assist on Kylie Malone’s sixth-minute goal for a 3-0 lead.

Only one of the Lady Black Knights’ goals came outside the 18, as Hailey Williamson made it 6-0 on a Lanie Modena assist in the 22nd minute.

“Our adrenaline from last night carried over into this game tonight,” said Ricker, alluding to Chuckey-Doak’s last-minute equalizer in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Providence Academy. “I think that’s why we started scoring so early.”

Aliah Campbell scored Chuckey-Doak’s fourth goal unassisted, before Cora Merrill’s through ball set up Addy Bradley for a 5-0 cushion. Merrill scored the Lady Black Knights’ final goal just before halftime on a Trinity Hengel assist.

Hengel had previously found the back of the net herself, straight away from 18 yards for an 8-0 lead after an own goal by West Greene (0-3, 0-1). Malone then found Faith Rice on the left side of the 6-yard box for Chuckey-Doak’s ninth goal.

With the vast majority of the match on West Greene’s end of the pitch, Chuckey-Doak keeper Kylie Askew didn’t see much action aside from scooping a loose ball late in the first half.

West Greene keeper Kandalin Warner finished with six saves.

UP NEXT

West Greene returns home to host Cocke County on Thursday.

Chuckey-Doak entertains Volunteer on Monday.