ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Patricia McColl

By Patricia McColl
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

From the Archives: Bohan…Looking Ahead

In a July 7, 1970, interview, Christian Dior's Marc Bohan discussed his upcoming couture collection, longer…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtPXN_0hTAoYw100

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress at ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini honored Shania Twain with a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors.  Ballerini gave a nod to the iconic country singer by wearing the same Marc Bouwer evening gown worn by Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards, where Twain won two awards including Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One” and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere The country singer’s dress was a floor-length, long-sleeve turtleneck white gown embellished with sequins. Ballerini...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Smell of Royalty: Prince Charles and Penhaligon’s Collaborate on a Scent Inspired by Highgrove Gardens

LONDON — A royal scent. British perfume house Penhaligon’s has always had royal associations. Its founder, William Henry Penhaligon, was the court barber and perfumer to Queen Victoria.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City After Queen Victoria’s death, Penhaligon created the company’s longest surviving scent for the Duke of Marlborough named Blenheim Bouquet as an ode to Blenheim Palace. The bespoke fragrance turns 120 this year. Now, the brand has collaborated with Charles, Prince of Wales, on a fragrance called Highgrove Bouquet, inspired by his private...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Khloé Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink Wearing Balenciaga to Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Launch

Khloé Kardashian had a standout fashion moment at the Kylie Cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty.  On Wednesday, the reality star and entrepreneur attended the launch of her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand at the popular beauty chain’s location in Westwood, California.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. Premiere She wore an all-pink getup that featured a pink top, leggings and matching boots by Balenciaga under a blazer. She topped off the look with sunglasses and...
WESTWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Dior
WWD

Brad Pitt Continues His Love Affair with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Brad Pitt is, through and through, a movie star. Not just in the sense that he’s an actor, but also in that he embodies the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. And for as long as he’s been in the public eye, he’s looked the part. His red carpet style has historically been pretty movie star-like. He wears tailored, expensive suits in event-appropriate colors. Maybe he’ll grow his hair long and slick it back or wear a tux with a fun dress shoe. For the most part, Pitt has stayed pretty buttoned-up. But for the past few weeks, Pitt has been hitting red carpets in loose-fitting suits and the coveted Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.
APPAREL
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded Greg Lauren Dress at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Me Time.” On Tuesday, the model-entrepreneur stepped out on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple with a bold eye.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 20 Best Summer Handbags We Can’t Stop Thinking About

This season, it’s all about having fun and finding pieces that spark joy. From statement making sun hats, barely there swimsuits, flowy sundresses and updated gladiator sandals to designer tote bags that will hold all of your beach essentials, there are plenty of styles from the best designer handbag brands to choose from. Thanks to the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, summer’s fiercest bags are anything but ordinary. Expect saturated brights and colorful rainbows as seen at Chloe, Loewe, and Valentino, to a plethora of playful reimagined buckets at JW Anderson, Ulla Johnson, and Ines Bressand (a favorite for those looking for an extra...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion
WWD

Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Is a Liquid Dream for Normal and Combination Skin Types

Out of all the essentials in a makeup bag, your trusty concealer is your most valuable player. It’s a hardworking, multipurpose product that allows for very little room for error. A great concealer should go completely undetected: It must be pigmented, but not heavy. Long-wearing, but not cakey. It should be sticky enough to stay in place, yet liquid-y enough to blend and look natural. Essentially, a concealer formulation needs to be absolutely perfect or else it’s absolutely wrong.  As a cystic acne survivor and current dark undereye circle sufferer, concealer is one of my favorite makeup products to test and...
MAKEUP
WWD

Santa Fe Indian Market Puts Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Center Stage

The first Santa Fe Indian Market contemporary Indigenous fashion show in 2014 was held in a public park with four designers, a $200 budget and a U-Haul for models to get ready. Fast forward to last weekend when the prestigious, juried native arts show hosted two sold-out runway shows at the Santa Fe Convention Center with 14 designers, a 100-foot runway and more than 1,000 spectators each night.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere The atmosphere was electric, with special effects and...
SANTA FE, NM
WWD

Tiffany Takes Tiffany Diamond to Brazil

BLUE IN BRAZIL: Tiffany & Co. continued the global tour of its extraordinary Tiffany Diamond and its “Yellow is the New Blue” event, this time heading south — way south — with an exhibition and dinner in São Paulo held Thursday at the Memorial da América Látina. In addition to showing off the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond for the first time in Latin America, the event included a display of some of its other high jewelry pieces including yellow diamonds as well as designs by the legendary Jean Schlumberger. “There is no better way to tell the story of Tiffany than through...
WORLD
WWD

Dagne Dover Reissues Iconic Camel Collection

Dagne Dover, the ubiquitous accessories range known for its neoprene assortment, is reissuing its camel-colored range. “We just re-dropped our original neoprene collection in a limited-edition color from 2018,” said Jessy Dover, Dagne Dover cofounder and chief creative  officer. “Customers have been asking for it to make a comeback for years, so we decided to bring it back for good. As a brand, we like to keep limited editions really exclusive and only drop them once. That’s what makes our collections and seasonal color drops so special — they never come back once they’re gone.”More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Beni Scours Internet for Best Price, Alternatives for Resale Shoppers

Much is happening in the resale space ahead of Secondhand September. On Aug. 31, woman-founded resale start-up Beni will formally enter the mix to make secondhand shopping searches easier — and it’s not another marketplace, although it partners with 18 of them.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere The free Google Chrome extension lets shoppers see real-time marketplace listings — across websites like Vestiaire Collective, Rent the Runway, The RealReal, eBay, LuxAnthropy, Geartrade, Nearly Newlywed, Queenly, The Revente and more — for...
INTERNET
WWD

Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a New Resale Marketplace, Launches Today

Michael Kors on Friday launched Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a new resale marketplace on PreLoved.MichaelKors.com. The resale marketplace seeks to keep Michael Kors pieces in circulation, extending their life cycle and helping to reduce waste. The program, which opened to the brands’ KorsVIP rewards program members the week of Aug. 23 to begin listing their previously purchased items, will now officially be live for all consumers in the U.S. to shop.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany Once an item sells, and the buyer receives and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Bucherer Partners With Sotheby’s on Pre-Owned Program

Luxury timepiece retailer Bucherer Certified Pre-Owned is linking up with Sotheby’s, a global destination for art and luxury, to bring its certified pre-owned timepieces to a global stage with Sotheby’s online marketplace. “The partnership journey started in May 2020,” explained Stav R. Martens, Bucherer head of CX, CRM and commercial partnerships. “And we are pleased to join forces again to continue to engage our global luxury community and cater to new audience of art and fashion collectors. With the introduction of Bucherer Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) on Sotheby’s Online Marketplace, we are excited to present a curated collection of CPO timepieces next...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2022 So Far

It seems after more than two years of unconventional celebrations, weddings are gearing up to be back in full swing, with plenty of celebrities walking down the aisle this year. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Josephine Skriver, Nicola Peltz and Billie Lourd were among those who have had ceremonies in 2022 so far, gathering their closest friends, family and other celebrities for their nuptials.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertValentino Couture Fall 2022 While many celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, flocked to the classic wedding atelier in Vera...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New Collection in Hollywood

It was on Aug. 10 that Betsey Johnson turned 80, but the time to mark the milestone birthday came Tuesday evening at a party she hosted in Hollywood. Held at the Lombardi House — a restored Victorian-style farmhouse built in 1904 — it was also an occasion to showcase her latest line, the “80th Birthday Collection.” Pulling from her archives, featuring ready-to-wear and accessories, Johnson told WWD it’s her “greatest hits album and love letter” to her past creations.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ulta Beauty Surpasses Wall Street Estimates in Q2, Raises Full Year Outlook

Ulta has raised its full-year outlook on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results as consumers continue to open their wallets at the beauty counter despite an uncertain economic backdrop. Net sales increased 16.8 percent year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of the fiscal year, compared to $2 billion in the same period a year earlier due to the “favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” the company said. Analysts had forecasted sales of around $2.2 billion, according to a Factset poll.More from...
BUSINESS
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for Its ‘TH Monogram’ Collection for Fall

Tommy Hilfiger has created a new monogram with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. The new logo will appear for the first time in the fall 2022 collection, which will be shown on the runway Sept. 11 during New York Fashion Week. After extensive research into the Tommy Hilfiger archive, Purcell reinterpreted the motifs he discovered on signature pieces from the brand’s design history. Created from an interlocking T and H, the monogram aims to bring a new perspective to prep sensibility.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy