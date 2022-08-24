Patricia McColl

It seems after more than two years of unconventional celebrations, weddings are gearing up to be back in full swing, with plenty of celebrities walking down the aisle this year.
Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Josephine Skriver, Nicola Peltz and Billie Lourd were among those who have had ceremonies in 2022 so far, gathering their closest friends, family and other celebrities for their nuptials.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertValentino Couture Fall 2022
While many celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, flocked to the classic wedding atelier in Vera...
Comments / 0