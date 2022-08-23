FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO