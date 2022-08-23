Read full article on original website
Related
jackfmfargo.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
jackfmfargo.com
World of Outlaws makes Dakotas stop this weekend.
(KFGO/KNFL/World of Outlaws) The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series makes a pair of stops in the region this weekend. Tonight the series will be a River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, then heads south to the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo on Saturday night.
Comments / 0