Helena, MT

montanarightnow.com

Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday

A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Grizzly Gulch Fire 75% contained, full containment anticipated soon

At the end of the day Saturday, fire crews had the Grizzly Gulch Fire 75% contained. A hotshot crew, Type 2 Initial attack crew and a ten-person are working on mopping up the fire Sunday. Containment is anticipated in the coming days, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. UPDATE:
HELENA, MT
Atlas Obscura

Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island

Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
TOWNSEND, MT
KULR8

Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming

Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
HELENA, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
Field & Stream

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Polson plunders Butte Central 49-14 at unique location

BUTTE, Mont. -- For the first time in 49 years, the Butte Central Maroons played a game at Naranche Stadium. However, the party was spoiled by the Polson Pirates, who scored seven touchdowns behind the arm of senior QB Jarrett Wilson, en route to a 49-14 road victory.
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison

Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
HELENA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show

It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
Char-Koosta News

Television show casting Indigenous talent

PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
PABLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Carroll's defensive front terrorizes No. 17 Montana Western in season-opening victory

HELENA — Throughout the off-season – in practices and scrimmages alike – flashes of the ability Carroll’s defensive front possesses lit up the field. On Saturday, against the Frontier Conference’s preseason favorite and No. 17-ranked Montana Western, those flashes of greatness turned into a storm that consumed the Bulldogs and quarterback Jon Jund in a 16-10 Carroll victory.
HELENA, MT

