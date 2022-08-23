Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire crews transitioning to mop up for fire on Mount Helena, crews to be on-site throughout the night
Fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will be on the site throughout the night, City of Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said. WildCAD reports the fire was around 1/10 acre large. A person who was flying a drone over the fire, inhibiting firefighting activity, was located. According to...
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday
A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
Fairfield Sun Times
Grizzly Gulch Fire 75% contained, full containment anticipated soon
At the end of the day Saturday, fire crews had the Grizzly Gulch Fire 75% contained. A hotshot crew, Type 2 Initial attack crew and a ten-person are working on mopping up the fire Sunday. Containment is anticipated in the coming days, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. UPDATE:
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
montanarightnow.com
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
KULR8
Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming
Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program
The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
montanarightnow.com
Polson plunders Butte Central 49-14 at unique location
BUTTE, Mont. -- For the first time in 49 years, the Butte Central Maroons played a game at Naranche Stadium. However, the party was spoiled by the Polson Pirates, who scored seven touchdowns behind the arm of senior QB Jarrett Wilson, en route to a 49-14 road victory.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison
Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Butte starts committee to address housing issues
The city has formed a 12-member Affordable Housing Advisory Board made up of public and private figures to try to resolve this issue.
Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in January 6 insurrection
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
Char-Koosta News
Television show casting Indigenous talent
PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
montanarightnow.com
Carroll's defensive front terrorizes No. 17 Montana Western in season-opening victory
HELENA — Throughout the off-season – in practices and scrimmages alike – flashes of the ability Carroll’s defensive front possesses lit up the field. On Saturday, against the Frontier Conference’s preseason favorite and No. 17-ranked Montana Western, those flashes of greatness turned into a storm that consumed the Bulldogs and quarterback Jon Jund in a 16-10 Carroll victory.
