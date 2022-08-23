Read full article on original website
Improvements are coming to Jefferson next week, but does that mean traffic will have to be rerouted?
Improvements are coming to one of the main roads in Lebanon next week, but that does mean traffic will have to be rerouted. MoDOT Area Engineer Danny Raeger says the construction on Jefferson Avenue will see two phases, each with different requirements from drivers. Phase one is set to begin...
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
Laclede Electric Cooperative Holds Annual Meeting This Evening
Laclede Electric Cooperative invites members to attend this year’s Annual Meeting this evening at the Kenneth E. Cowan Civic Center at 500. E. Elm Street in Lebanon. For the first time in two years the meeting will be held in person. The annual meeting had been held virtually since the COVID Outbreak in 2020.
35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536
An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
KMOV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
Springfield Police Department starts targeted patrols around vulnerable businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department told the Springfield City Council restaurants, auto dealerships, rental businesses, salons and tattoo parlors are all at the top of the list of businesses vulnerable to burglaries. To combat this, Chief Williams says SPD started targeted patrols outside...
Nixa owners relieved after closures finally come to an end “Been a bit of a ghost town”
NIXA, Mo.– A MoDOT project to widen State Highway 14 had left part of Main Street closed for months. But Thursday morning, the road was finally reopened. Local businesses said it was just in time. “It’s definitely been a bit of a ghost town in here,” said _, The widening project shut the road down […]
11 Brentwood Point, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
You will love this charming 3 bed, 2 bath lakefront home located at the 27mm in Sunrise Beach. With only 3 steps to get to your 2 well dock you cannot find a gentler lot on the market today. This home also has a 2-car detached garage which is hard to find in this price point. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level w/ two of them having their own private decks. A climate-controlled sunroom on the main level creates a second living area or additional area to sleep. The lower level has an open concept living room, dining area, & kitchen w/ a wood burning fireplace, bathroom & laundry. Outside you will love the large open deck w/ new composite decking, a large two well dock w/ 2 Pwc slips & lifts, & beautiful views of the main channel. The garage has an additional climate-controlled bunkroom on the lower level perfect for additional guests. This home comes furnished & is ready for its new owners. The boat & 2 PWC's are avail. for add. $$. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
On Your Side: Q & A Student loan forgiveness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Since President Joe Biden announced student loan relief this week, many sent questions to On Your Side. If you make less than $125,000 a year, you’ll get up to $10,000 forgiven. A Pell grant doubles your forgiveness to $20,000. It only applies to federal loans, not private.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
BENTON COUNTY SERIOUS
A CRASH OCCURRED THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING IN BENTON COUNTY LEAVING A DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURED. AT APPROXIMATELY 5:53 AM ON ROUTE C WEST OF SCHENEWARK AVE, 26-YEAR-OLD WARSAW RESIDENT WALKER KNOX WAS HEADED WESTBOUND IN HIS 2015 NISSAN. KNOX’S NISSAN TRAVELLED OFF THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK TWO TREES. KNOX WAS TRANSPORTED BY AIR EMS TO UNIVERSITY MEDICAL, COLUMBIA FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. HE WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT.
News from the Houston School District
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The start of school Aug. 22 gave Houston students the opportunity to sign up for various extracurricular activities on campus. On Friday, high school clubs and organizations made presentations and students joined for the school...
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters – 800 bbl for Sale
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters - 800 bbl for Sale ( $500,000 ) • Four 25,000 gallon (800 bbl) fermentors, Model F cone bottom. • Manufactured by Paul Mueller Company, Springfield, MO. • Originally built for a large craft brewer in Washington state circa 1995. • 304 stainless...
Police investigate shooting in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
