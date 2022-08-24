NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in June in federal court. She is asking for a jury trial against Avista Development, Avista Rentals, Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts, the Avista Council of Co-Owners and a John Doe pool maintenance worker.

