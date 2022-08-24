Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach receives new emergency mass communication system to help residents, visitors
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new tool to keep residents and visitors safe during an emergency and even for day-to-day notifications. Back in April, the Myrtle Beach City Council authorized the city manager to apply for a grant for a new mass communication system.
WMBF
Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient. Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its...
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting servers’ tips, wages at restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach city councilman is at the center of a lawsuit involving wages and tips paid at his restaurant. Councilman Mike Chestnut is the owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food. Evangeline Pointer, who was an employee at Big Mike’s restaurant from March...
wpde.com
GALLERY: City of Myrtle Beach puts finishing touches on local historic cemetery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning as their Myrtle Beach city staff put the finishing touches on a historic cemetery located on 21st Avenue North. Last week, workers for the city installed a new perimeter fence, sod...
Coastal Observer
Rural route for cyclists raises doubts on priorities
It will cost $2.1 million a mile to build a multi-use path and related facilities along 23 miles of roads in the western part of Georgetown County, according to a feasibility study presented to County Council this week. “This is not just a transportation project. This is a recreation and...
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
counton2.com
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in June in federal court. She is asking for a jury trial against Avista Development, Avista Rentals, Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts, the Avista Council of Co-Owners and a John Doe pool maintenance worker.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative coordinates and manages community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get’s some fresh produce and products right in your backyard from your neighbors. The Waccamaw Market Cooperative offers just that by providing a place where people comfortably gather and meet. They have locations from Surfside all the way to North Myrtle Beach. Come along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
wpde.com
Flooding & drainage the top focus for ongoing Horry County creek watershed studies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On the heels of the agreement between Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the areas most vital, but worrisome body of water in the Waccamaw River, work is also taking place on the many waterways that impact the river.
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
WMBF
Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
Lifeguard company wants $20M awarded to drowning victim’s family reduced to $300K
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lifeguard company hired by the city of Myrtle Beach is asking for a new trial and a reduced judgment after a drowning victim’s family was awarded more than $20 million in a case accusing the company of focusing more on renting beach equipment than swimmers’ safety. In court documents, […]
SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
Comments / 0