WMBF

Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient. Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its...
WBTW News13

List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
Coastal Observer

Rural route for cyclists raises doubts on priorities

It will cost $2.1 million a mile to build a multi-use path and related facilities along 23 miles of roads in the western part of Georgetown County, according to a feasibility study presented to County Council this week. “This is not just a transportation project. This is a recreation and...
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident#Scdot
counton2.com

Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in June in federal court. She is asking for a jury trial against Avista Development, Avista Rentals, Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts, the Avista Council of Co-Owners and a John Doe pool maintenance worker.
WMBF

Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
WMBF

Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
WBTW News13

SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
