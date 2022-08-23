Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
Is This Sizzling Dividend Stock a Buy?
Fears about the health of the U.S. economy have led the S&P 500 index 13% lower so far in 2022. However, some stocks have tremendously outperformed the index. Up 24% year to date, health insurer Cigna (NYSE: CI) has crushed the S&P 500. Is the stock still a buy or has it run up too far, too fast? Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and valuation to decide.
Why You Might Be Interested In Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) For Its Upcoming Dividend
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Nelnet investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend slide, dollar climbs on rate hubbub
SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity and earnings valuations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
Bullish Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insiders filled their treasuries with US$589k worth of stock over last year
Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders. While insider transactions are not the most important thing when...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts. But for those with a long-term perspective, today's...
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/28/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC (BSET) is a...
Why Verve Therapeutics Stock Crushed It This Week
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a clinical-stage gene-editing company focusing on cardiovascular disease, saw its shares race higher this week by a healthy 17.1%, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech's stock jumped this week for three key reasons:. Verve's shares have been rocketing higher ever since Vertex Pharmaceuticals...
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?
As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
Guide to Small-Cap Value ETF Investing
The U.S. small-cap index the Russell 2000 has outperformed its bigger peer equity gauges by wide margin past month (as of Aug 24, 2022). The Russell 2000 (up 6.2% past month) clearly has beaten the S&P 500 (up 5.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2.9%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 5.1%).
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
The energy industry currently offers the highest average dividend yield of any sector in the stock market. At around 4%, it's more than double the S&P 500's dividend yield. Many energy stocks offer even higher dividend yields, making them great for those seeking to generate passive income. However, not all the industry's big-time payouts are suitable for income investors. Here's a closer look at two great energy income stocks and one that investors should avoid like the plague.
