ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Rome, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Government
Rome, NY
Government
County
Herkimer County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Oneida County, NY
Government
Lite 98.7

Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Help Bring Flea Market Journal of Syracuse Marine Born in 1901 Back Home

You never know what you're going to find at a flea market. The journal of a Syracuse Marine, born in 1901 has been discovered. Can you help bring it back home?. If you've ever been to Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York, you know they have more than just great food. There are a lot of weird things hanging on the wall, most found at flea markets. But the recent find might be the most interesting -a journal at the bottom of a box of used books.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#County Executive#Urban Areas#Wireless Network#Business Industry#Linus Business#Firstnet Network Expands#Herkimer Counties#The Hinkley Reservoir#Boilermaker
Lite 98.7

Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire

Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
ORISKANY, NY
Lite 98.7

This Sweet Treat Moving It’s Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?

Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo

Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event. The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Lite 98.7

Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!

One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash

One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
SKANEATELES, NY
Lite 98.7

11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter

A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact or Fiction? Were Potato Chips Really Invented in Upstate New York

On August 24, 1853, the potato chip was invented. But who gets the credit? It depends on who you ask. The most common legend is the potato chip began in Saratoga Springs, New York when Chef George Crum was working at Moon's Lake House. Rumor has it that railroad baron Cornelius Vanderbilt wanted his fried potatoes more thinly sliced. In defiance of the request, the chef sliced potatoes as thin as possible and fried them to a crisp before sending them back out. But Vanderbilt loved them, and the potato chip was born.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy