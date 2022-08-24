ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

In June, the S&P 500 slumped 21.8% from its Jan. 3 peak, officially marking a bear market for the index. Though the index has recovered a bit since then, it is not out of the woods yet. Whether the index will reenter a bull market or get worse from here is anyone's guess. Trying to predict short-term fluctuations in stocks is impossible.
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback

(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher

Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
Jerome Powell
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today

It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
Why Shopify, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday Morning

A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled on Friday, as the market focused on macroeconomic conditions and how the Federal Reserve Bank plans to address them. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was off by as much as 7.4% Friday morning, e-commerce provider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 4.3%, and iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped as much as 3.2%. As of 2:47 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 6.1%, 4.1%, and 3%, respectively. These stocks followed broader market declines, as the S&P 500 gave up 2.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined more than 3.3%.
"Ape" Into AMC? Buy These Explosive Growth Stocks Instead

Some investors "aped" into AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) in order to get their share of newly minted AMC Preferred Equity (APE) that the company issued to AMC holders last week. The move was described as a dividend, and the company issued one APE share for each share of AMC held. AMC previously pledged not to dilute shareholders by issuing more AMC shares, and APE is a creative way of keeping that promise.
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: AFRM,AROW,ITUB

Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each sliding 2.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping nearly 2%. Bitcoin was declining 4.2% to $20,668,...
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
Markets
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?

Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy

High-yielding dividend stocks are great for income investors and are crucial to building a strong retirement portfolio. Investors have tons of different sectors and areas of the economy to pick from that are full of strong dividend paying companies. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and oil and energy industry stocks often offer lucrative dividends to shareholders.
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?

As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts. Yet, as an investor,...
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
3 Reasons Why Catalyst (CPRX) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
