Oneida County, NY

WIBX 950

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
WIBX 950

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Stop Right There: Utica Police Says Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Another Tractor Trailer Slams into Glenville Bridge [PHOTOS]

In a Capital Region saga that's had a longer run than the Central Warehouse, the Glenville Bridge has struck again. Or is it the other way around? Sometime before noon on Friday a tractor trailer failed to heed the warning signs, lights, and even the turnaround circle, and went under the bridge. About three quarters of it came out on the other side.
GLENVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo

Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event. The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer

A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
WIBX 950

Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash

One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
SKANEATELES, NY
WIBX 950

11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter

A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
