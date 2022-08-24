Read full article on original website
3 Houses, 1 Amazing Property; Rare Lodge Up For Sale In Hamilton
An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging. Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to...
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
Concealed Weapons Detection Systems Installed in Utica City Schools
Students in the Utica City School District will be greeted with newsafety technology when they start the school year. A new concealed weapons detection system has been installed at the entrance of all of the UCSD's schools. The approval for the system was voted on by the Utica City School...
Nearly 1 Million People Learning Their Medical Records Were Hacked
Practice Resources of Syracuse is in the process of informing some 924,138 patients, including people in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, that an April 12, 2022 data breach has exposed their information to hackers. According to a document posted on the company's website, "On April 12, 2022, we...
Stop Right There: Utica Police Says Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
Another Tractor Trailer Slams into Glenville Bridge [PHOTOS]
In a Capital Region saga that's had a longer run than the Central Warehouse, the Glenville Bridge has struck again. Or is it the other way around? Sometime before noon on Friday a tractor trailer failed to heed the warning signs, lights, and even the turnaround circle, and went under the bridge. About three quarters of it came out on the other side.
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo
Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event. The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.
3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer
A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
Tractor Trailer Driver Injured in Two-Car Skaneateles Crash
One person is injured and authorities are still investigating a two-car crash in Onondaga County. Troopers were called to the intersection of East Genesee Street/State Route 20 and Rickard Road/Route 259A in Skaneateles, New York at approximately 7:42am on Monday, August 22, 2022 for a report of a crash. According...
Car Overturns, Woman Suffers Cut Over Eye After Rear End Crash in Boonville
Two people are recovering after am auto crash in Oneida County. Deputies were called to North Steuben Road in Boonville at approximately 2:20 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for a report of a two-car crash. The Westernville Fire Department and Star Ambulance assisted at the scene as well. When...
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter
A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
Inmate Bites Guard During Search for Contraband at Marcy Correctional: NYSCOPBA
A correctional officer had to be treated for possible exposure after being bitten by a inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility. The CO, another guard and sergeant all sustained injuries in a scuffle that ensued during a recent search for contraband, according to the NYSCOPBA - the union that represent state prison guards.
Good Grief! A Charlie Brown Christmas Will Hit The Stage in Utica, New York
There's one cartoon that is the epitome of the holiday season arriving, and that is in fact Charlie Brown. The Thanksgiving special, the Christmas special, it is a sign that the season is finally upon us. Well, I guess Christmas is going to be here before we know it. Christmas...
Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year
From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
Hot Dog! Dirty Hog Wine Shake Among Tasty Treats at New York State Fair
There are so many things to see and do during the 13-day Great New York State Fair. From entertainment and exhibits to food and fun, there's something for everyone, including several interesting food and beverage combinations you'll want to try. More than 100 vendors, 15 of them new this year,...
