Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels defeated Florida A&M 56-24 in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday night, Aug. 27, 2022 in a game that almost didn’t happen. FAMU players voted Friday to play the game, despite a roster depleted by eligibility issues for several players. Only eight offensive linemen made the trip.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO