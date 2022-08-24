Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Lifeguards warn of 6- to 8-foot shark sighted off Manhattan Beach
The shark was spotted shortly before 5 p.m. off the El Porto area. Beachgoers and surfers were notified, and lifeguards are monitoring.
californiapublic.com
New monkeypox cases begin to slow in L.A. County, echoing trends elsewhere
New monkeypox cases are starting to flatten in Los Angeles County, echoing a trend seen elsewhere as more vaccination doses are distributed and some people are reducing riskier sexual activity. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Street Takeover in Anaheim Leaves Neighbors Upset, No Arrests Made
Residents in Orange County are upset after they were awakened by a street takeover in Anaheim that left behind a mess of tire marks. Police say they arrived at the scene just seven minutes after the first 911 call but by then, the group that had gathered at the intersection was gone.
californiapublic.com
In new poll, Karen Bass jumps out to big lead over Rick Caruso in race for L.A. mayor
After handily beating Rick Caruso in the June primary, Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead against the businessman, a new poll finds.
californiapublic.com
Matthew Hunt, longtime LAPD leader, dies at 91
Matthew Hunt, a longtime leader in the Los Angeles Police Department known for his disarming Irish accent and willingness to confront problems within the department, died at home on Saturday. He was 91. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
californiapublic.com
Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
