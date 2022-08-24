ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiapublic.com

Street Takeover in Anaheim Leaves Neighbors Upset, No Arrests Made

Residents in Orange County are upset after they were awakened by a street takeover in Anaheim that left behind a mess of tire marks. Police say they arrived at the scene just seven minutes after the first 911 call but by then, the group that had gathered at the intersection was gone.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Local
California Government
californiapublic.com

Matthew Hunt, longtime LAPD leader, dies at 91

Matthew Hunt, a longtime leader in the Los Angeles Police Department known for his disarming Irish accent and willingness to confront problems within the department, died at home on Saturday. He was 91. Source: Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas

Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
ALISO VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy