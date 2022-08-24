Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
SJPD Officers Won't Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row
The Silicon Valley Pride Festival is this weekend and for the second year in a row, Sunday’s parade won’t include San Jose police officers. The police chief sent an email to the rank and file, saying officers will not officially participate again this year due to a requirement by organizers that participating officers not carry their firearms.
californiapublic.com
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
californiapublic.com
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
californiapublic.com
What to know about California's November ballot propositions
California’s November election will feature seven statewide ballot measures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiapublic.com
Column: Violent crime is spiking in Trump's California. These counties blame everyone but themselves
Some fault criminal justice reform for increasing rates of violent crime. But homicides in California increased the most in places with hard-line policies.
californiapublic.com
California is set to make history by banning sales of gas-powered cars. Can it deliver?
In a nationwide first, California air quality officials will vote Thursday on a plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.
californiapublic.com
Introducing the ‘Zen Den,' the Pinole Police Department's Officer Decompression Room
Pinole police officers have a new tool to help them handle the stresses that come with the job — a decompression space known as the “Zen Den.”. The “Zen Den” is a room complete with calming sounds, aromatherapy, crystals and a massage chair. It provides officers with a safe space to process the challenges of the job.
californiapublic.com
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiapublic.com
Californians working while sick with COVID-19, fooled by mild symptoms
Health experts are noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the coronavirus transmission risk.
californiapublic.com
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
californiapublic.com
'Don't move to Texas': Billboard warns L.A., San Francisco residents about moving to Lone Star State
The billboard, which shows no political affiliation or sponsor, references Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in May.
californiapublic.com
‘It Will Give Me Financial Freedom:' SJSU Students Celebrate Loan Forgiveness Plan
The student loan forgiveness plan is being cheered by thousands of Bay Area college students. For many San Jose State University students drowning in college debt, President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is a life line. “I think it will help me a lot,” said SJSU student Darryl Watkins....
Comments / 0