Business

McKnight's

Seasonal flu vax guidance released, with drug preferences for seniors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released its influenza vaccination guidance for the 2022-2023 flu season, with preferential advice on which drugs to prescribe for older adults. Adults aged 65 years and older should receive a strengthened influenza vaccine for the best protection against severe illness, according...
PHARMACEUTICALS

