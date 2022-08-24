Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
McKnight's
Seasonal flu vax guidance released, with drug preferences for seniors
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released its influenza vaccination guidance for the 2022-2023 flu season, with preferential advice on which drugs to prescribe for older adults. Adults aged 65 years and older should receive a strengthened influenza vaccine for the best protection against severe illness, according...
