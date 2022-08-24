ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

Homewood residences and businesses win Blue Ribbon Beautification Awards

Homewood’s best presentations in gardening and curb appeal in residential and business properties were honored in August with Beautification Awards. The Homewood Beautification Committee surveyed Homewood neighborhoods this summer to select places to receive the top honor Blue Ribbon Awards, and special recognition Beautification Awards. Blue Ribbon Beautification Awards...
HOMEWOOD, IL
Top Advanced Placement awards presented to 107 H-F High students

AP Scholar awards have been presented to 107 students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. The awards recognize exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams taken during the 2021-22 school year. High scores enable high school students to earn college credit, advanced placement or both. The Advanced Placement Program, under the direction of The College Board, presents the awards in various categories.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
H-F senior linebacker aims to lead Vikings back to prominence

Christian McKinney is prepared to make a difference, both for himself and for the Homewood-Flossmoor football team as a whole. The senior linebacker spent the offseason getting his body right. He was down to as little as 208 pounds at one point last season and now sits at 215. He credits his work in the weight room and during personal workouts. He’s also eating right, drinking enough water and paying attention to the little things.
HOMEWOOD, IL

