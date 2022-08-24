Read full article on original website
Related
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
3 Rugs To Pair With A Red Couch
You've got the bold red statement piece ready to go, now what do you do with the rest of the room? Here are some great ideas when it comes to area rugs.
Comments / 0