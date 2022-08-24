Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Funk Festival is back
The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
artvoice.com
American Repertory Theater Presents THE PARADIGM BOMB
American Repertory Theater of WNY will kick-off the 2022-23 season with a production of the original work “The Paradigm Bomb”, written by 716 playwright Matthew LaChiusa, Sept 9th and will run to Oct 1st. Show dates are Thursday & Friday 7:30 pm and Saturday 5 pm. 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222.
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend. The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.
thechallengernews.com
￼ IT’S A BUFFALO FUNK FEST WEEKEND!
This Year’s 2022 Funk Fest Tribute to Rick James is a 3-Day Celebration Dedicated to the Memory of Jerry Livingston, Beginning With the Jefferson Avenue Block Party Friday 8/26, Followed by the Art of Funk Festival Saturday 8/27 and Ending with the Annual Buffalo Funk Fest Event in MLK Park on Sunday 8/28!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There's no shortage of festivals this weekend in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have one more weekend until Labor Day weekend, so why not get out there and enjoy it!. There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend in Western New York. After two cancelled festivals because of COVID, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is back...
WGRZ TV
Changes for Peach Festival this year
It is back at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually get around 40 thousand people. But a few changes to tell you about.
Lockhouse Distillery and Bar is reopening its doors
For the first time in two years, Lockhouse Distillery and Bar is reopening its doors and welcoming you back inside.
Niagara County Peach Festival returns Sept. 8 - Sept. 11
The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival will run from September 8 to September 11 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Egyptian Festival returns to North Tonawanda this weekend
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Egypt may be thousands of miles away, but this weekend you can get a taste of the country's ancient culture right in Western New York. On Friday, volunteers at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church are preparing for the 13th annual Egyptian Festival.
WGRZ TV
Apple Thief Weekend- 8/27 and 8/28
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms is ready to kick off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend filled with fun. They will feature be featuring house brewed beer from Becker Brewing including: Apple Thief, Sweet Thief, and Grape Thief for just $5 a print. These three tasty brew-cider bevies are a combination of tasty hard ciders with a delicious house brewed beer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students
The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
Top 5 Destinations You Can Fly To Nonstop From Buffalo
As summer begins to wind down in Western New York, a lot of things will start changing over the next few months. We've already been fighting the pumpkin spice epidemic that started in August. Plus now that football season is here, that means fall is right around the corner. Once...
buffalorising.com
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard
Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
The One Thing You’d Change About Buffalo’s History
Buffalo is an amazing city and it has a storied amazing history that has had a significant impact on American society. Just take a look back at its past. Some of the greatest companies to exist got their start in Western New York. Two Three American Presidents call Buffalo home.
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
Comments / 0