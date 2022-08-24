ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Funk Festival is back

The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
BUFFALO, NY
artvoice.com

American Repertory Theater Presents THE PARADIGM BOMB

American Repertory Theater of WNY will kick-off the 2022-23 season with a production of the original work “The Paradigm Bomb”, written by 716 playwright Matthew LaChiusa, Sept 9th and will run to Oct 1st. Show dates are Thursday & Friday 7:30 pm and Saturday 5 pm. 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend. The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

￼ IT’S A BUFFALO FUNK FEST WEEKEND!

This Year’s 2022 Funk Fest Tribute to Rick James is a 3-Day Celebration Dedicated to the Memory of Jerry Livingston, Beginning With the Jefferson Avenue Block Party Friday 8/26, Followed by the Art of Funk Festival Saturday 8/27 and Ending with the Annual Buffalo Funk Fest Event in MLK Park on Sunday 8/28!
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, NY
City
Rose, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Concert#Pop Music#Jazz#American#Eventbrite Com#The Babeville Box Office
spectrumlocalnews.com

Egyptian Festival returns to North Tonawanda this weekend

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Egypt may be thousands of miles away, but this weekend you can get a taste of the country's ancient culture right in Western New York. On Friday, volunteers at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church are preparing for the 13th annual Egyptian Festival.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WGRZ TV

Apple Thief Weekend- 8/27 and 8/28

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms is ready to kick off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend filled with fun. They will feature be featuring house brewed beer from Becker Brewing including: Apple Thief, Sweet Thief, and Grape Thief for just $5 a print. These three tasty brew-cider bevies are a combination of tasty hard ciders with a delicious house brewed beer.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students

The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
2 On Your Side

Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
LANCASTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York

There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard

Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall

Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip

There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy