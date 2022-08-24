There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO