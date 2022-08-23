Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan wrap up today’s show with a special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz! Today is International Dog’s Day so our friend Allan the Dog joined in for this dog themed quiz. Play along at home to see if you know dog pop culture better than Jillian, Ryan, and Allan!
Fox 59
Newfields seeks Indiana digital artists for The LUME Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS- Classic art, cutting edge technology and a floor-to-ceiling digital art experience. After a successful run last year featuring the work of artist Vincent Van Gogh, Newfields is back with a new exhibition, “The LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet and Friends Alive.”. Now, Newfields is calling on Hoosier digital artists...
Fox 59
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
Fox 59
You can rent a bookstore on wheels, here’s how
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Worldschoolers is a book store on wheels that celebrates black culture! It is to bring excitement and engagement to reading! There are books for all ages that you can read and sit inside the bus-turned-store! There are also games, puzzles, and even socks to purchase!. Are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
5th annual Opera in the Park
INDIANAPOLIS – Grab your picnic blankets and chairs and get ready for a night of opera – in the park!. It’s part of the 48th Indianapolis Opera season and will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, September 10. We spoke with Indianapolis Opera Director David Starkey,...
Fox 59
Ruoff Music Center disturbance leads to chaos
Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/3-injured-in-reported-disturbance-at-ruoff-music-center/
Fox 59
Sports Together Fest returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway labor day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- Porsche returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over labor day weekend for the second annual “Sports Car Together Fest.”. It’s a three-day celebration of all things Porsche, and the festivities include brickyard icon, Jeff Gordon, coming out of retirement to race this weekend. Doug Boles, President of...
Fox 59
Temperatures records will hold today
INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the heat cranking today, our high temperatures records will hold. Early Monday morning, we did pick up 0.51″ of rainfall and with another round of heavy rain Monday evening, we will need to keep an eye out for any potential for a new rainfall record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
The Film Yap: new in theaters & streaming!
INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming. To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com. New in Theaters:. Breaking – John Boyega shines in this tense and exquisitely human drama about a struggling ex-Marine...
Fox 59
Turning steamy today; tracking a stormy start to the week
(FOX59 Weather) – It may be a mild this morning, but the heat is going to crank up this afternoon! Indianapolis will have another shot at 90° later today. Indy has already reached the 90° threshold 20 times this year. Today will mark the 21st time the city has had highs in the 90s!
Fox 59
Temperature and rainfall records remain for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date. Record high temperature: 97° (1948) Record low temperature: 48° (1945) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890) Check this out! Back on this date...
Fox 59
Wheelchair and Car Wash
A mother whose son with disabilities passed away is now teaming up with mothers of children living with disabilities to host an event to help others with special needs. They are hosting a wheelchair and car wash Friday at 4 p.m. At the Force Barbell Gym in Fishers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Indy
Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/2-injured-in-separate-overnight-shootings/
Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Brownsburg's Corey Smith
In a top 3 showdown in class 6A, Brownsburg had an answer for everything Cathedral could muster. Here in the second half, the Bulldogs chuck it deep as Jayden Whitaker connects with Corey Smith for a 78 yard touchdown en route to a Brownsburg victory over the Irish.
Comments / 0