ambcrypto.com
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
Bitcoin: Should investors dance to the “load your bags” rhythm
Bitcoin [BTC] has returned to its undervalued region. That was the position made by CryptoQuant, the on-chain data platform. But how exactly is BTC in an underappreciated zone when its price has remained above $20,000?. Although the overall weekly performance has not been impressive, BTC has held to its consolidation...
What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
BAYC, CryptoPunks holders might not be elated to read this NFT report
Ethereum [ETH]-based NFT collection, Azuki was the subject of a 311% increase in sales volume over the last 24 hours. According to CryptoSlam, about $703,760 exchanged hands between buyers and sellers within the aforementioned period. Interestingly, Azuki was not the only collection involved, as one Solana [SOL] NFT collection joined the party.
Bitcoin Cash is up by 20% from its low on 19 August, thanks to…
Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has turned out to be one of the best cryptocurrencies that one could have bought during the weekend. Last week’s crash triggered a sell-off across the crypto spectrum. Most of the top cryptocurrencies have struggled to recover due to fears of more downside. However, BCH has...
Axie launches Season 0 with great promise but what about AXS
Axie Infinity has been feeling the bearish heat of the market recently. The GameFi-based protocol has been pretty active among the Twitter chat boxes recently after the release of the latest news. In its latest roadmap, Axie has launched Origin Season 0 which marks the transition into Phase 3. This...
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you
The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
Bitcoin’s deep-pocketed investors are doing this but should you
Bitcoin just entered the sixth day of relatively low activity while hovering within a 9-week ascending support line. Its current performance underscores the increased state of uncertainty especially after the bearish performance it delivered last week. In most cases, the smart money makes moves while the retail market waits for...
Genesis Miner-NFT by MetaBlox to be pre-launched on the Binance NFT
The first ever miner pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities was pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022, on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT, each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate a passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
Is Ethereum Classic [ETC] the next safe haven for ETH miners? Here’s speculating
The last and final Bellatrix upgrade was pushed earlier this week, as we approach the date of the Ethereum [ETH] Merge. With the Merge putting an end to the ETH mining community, miners are searching for other alternatives to stay in the business. Ethereum Classic [ETC], which works on a...
Why Bitcoin’s HODL theory may be long-gone; BTC investors should watch out for…
Bitcoin [BTC]’s HODL narrative has been losing steam in the last few months. The market has shifted in favor of short-term profits and this has had a toll on Bitcoin’s performance. Especially its ability to reach medium to long-term targets. Bitcoin’s price action failed to hit its mid-term...
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
Did Voyager Digital [VGX] say ‘hasta la vista’ to bears
Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, rallied by 40% during the intraday trading session on 25 August. This was due to the news that bidding for the assets of the bankrupt crypto broker was underway and was due on...
Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate, block difficulty, hit landmarks but what do miners get?
Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate reached a new milestone — a point it has found difficult to attain since 8 June. According to CoinWarz, the BTC hashrate hit new highs in over two months. The hashrate, which provides details of the computational power used to effect BTC transactions, was 248.61 exahash...
Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how
According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
BTC, ETH have had a difficult 24 hours; Fed Chair Powell to blame?
The cryptocurrency market declined with the broader financial markets as of 26 August. This decline followed the hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic conference on 26 August. The S&P 500 index fell by 2.15%, the Nasdaq posted a 2.7%...
