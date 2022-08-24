The first ever miner pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities was pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022, on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT, each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate a passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.

