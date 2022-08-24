ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

adastraradio.com

Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
KSN News

Message about a package? Could be scam, police say

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is warning people about a scam that has been reported across Kansas. Citizens are receiving text messages and emails claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service. The messages claim that the Postal Services is having issues with the person’s delivery address. It goes on […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
ktvo.com

10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire

LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
LIBERAL, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City man injured after plane crash in north Finney County

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 10:25 a.m. on August 22, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a plane crash located at 355 East Sondreagger Road, Pleasant Valley Township, in Finney County, Kansas. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a small Ultralight Aircraft laying in the...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
