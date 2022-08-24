Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
KWCH.com
Dodge City-based electric cooperative temporarily pausing penalties, disconnects
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An electric cooperative in Western Kansas announced an effort to, at least temporarily, help to alleviate financial stress on its customers. The Victory Electric Cooperative Assn, Inc, based in Dodge City, said it’s pausing penalties and disconnect procedures for the next two months. “What that...
Bank in western Kansas encourages employees to substitute teach
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A bank in western Kansas is giving extra paid time off and paying for employees to become substitute teachers to help combat the teacher shortage in Garden City. Western State Bank said in a news release Wednesday that more than half of its 120 employees work at the headquarters in […]
KAKE TV
Here are 7 ways this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
HAYS, KANSAS — Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on...
Arson investigation taking place in Garden City
The fire happened on Aug. 18, around 5:02 a.m. in the 1600 block of A. St.
Message about a package? Could be scam, police say
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is warning people about a scam that has been reported across Kansas. Citizens are receiving text messages and emails claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service. The messages claim that the Postal Services is having issues with the person’s delivery address. It goes on […]
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man injured after plane crash in north Finney County
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 10:25 a.m. on August 22, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a plane crash located at 355 East Sondreagger Road, Pleasant Valley Township, in Finney County, Kansas. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a small Ultralight Aircraft laying in the...
Garden City police: Home intruder fatally stabbed
The Garden City Police Department is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was stabbed early Thursday morning.
