Tammy Bitterly, 56, of Cuero passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 16, 1965 in Cuero to Dale and Gloria Stock Harryman. She married Robert A. “Bobby” Bitterly on Nov. 24, 1984 in Cuero. Tammy was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend....

CUERO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO