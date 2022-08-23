ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Volleyball Falls to IUP and Jefferson

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg Volleyball team wrapped up their two-day tri-match by dropping a pair of 3-1 matches to IUP (20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25) and Jefferson (25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 12-25) on Saturday inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The Warriors fall to 2-2 on the season while IUP improved to...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

