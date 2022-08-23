Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit
Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31. "Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."
beckershospitalreview.com
8 schools launching nursing programs
Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Here are eight schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing new telehealth, virtual care programs
Here are five health system implementing, investing and creating new telehealth and virtual care programs:. Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine. The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham appoints Vin McDermott community division CFO
Boston-based Mass General Brigham appointed Vincent McDermott as CFO for the Mass General Brigham Community Division, according to an Aug. 26 press release shared with Becker's. Mr. McDermott joined the system in 1996 and previously served as CFO and senior vice president for Newton, Mass.-based Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the Mass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 19. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. 2. Joanna Conley was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bassett Medical Center receives $82M grant to expand access to care
Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center has received an $82 million donation from the Scriven Foundation. The funds will be used for improving salaries, benefits and retirement for practitioners to help with recruiting and retaining staff, according to an Aug. 25 Bassett Healthcare Network news release. The hospital will also use the grant to help employees access child care and affordable housing.
beckershospitalreview.com
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Federal agencies directed to stop weighing medical debt in loan approvals
The White House's budget office is directing federal agencies that lend hundreds of millions of dollars annually to individuals and small businesses to stop factoring the existence of medical debt in lending decisions, Bloomberg reported Aug. 25. "The federal government has a responsibility to set the standard for how medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Jewish Hospital becomes 1st heart hospital in region
University of Louisville (Ky.) Health's Jewish Hospital will now be referred to as the UofL Health Heart Hospital, a facility focused on cardiovascular research and treatment, CBS affiliate WLKY reported Aug. 25. The 280,000-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in the region. It features 106 beds, six cardiac...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
beckershospitalreview.com
LFA Machines acquires pharma ingredients distribution company
Encapsulation company LFA Machines has acquired pharmaceutical ingredients company Vivion. Vivion has distribution centers across the West Coast and office locations in California and Canada. LFA Machines hopes to expand its nutraceutical business with the acquisition, according to an Aug. 26 LFA Machines news release. LFA Machines is a subsidiary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Powell Valley Healthcare CEO to retire
Terry Odom, BSN, Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare's CEO, will retire in the first quarter of 2023, the Powell Tribune reported Aug. 25. The Powell Valley Healthcare board of directors made the announcement Aug. 22. Ms. Odom served as Powell Valley's interim CEO from 2015 to 2017, becoming CEO in July 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. She led Powell Valley Healthcare through its 2016 bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic, board Treasurer R.J. Kost told the Tribune.
beckershospitalreview.com
Financial updates from 13 health systems
Several health systems have recently released financial results for the second quarter and first half of this year, with many seeing higher expenses offset revenue gains. Below are 13 health systems that recently released financial results. Results for the first half of 2022. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached
While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech. Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ballad Health makes 5 leadership changes
Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health selected multiple executives for hospital leadership roles and regional nursing positions, according to an Aug. 25 news release. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn. 2. John Jeter was appointed CEO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 states most, least burdened by student debt
The Biden administration on Aug. 24 released plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year. While student loans make up a large component of household debt nationwide, the burden is more sustainable in some places than others. In healthcare,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising housing costs hinder hospital operations
As housing prices rise, hospital hires stall, and prime examples of that trend have emerged in Alaska and Idaho. Kodiak, Alaska-based Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is struggling to fill 45 vacant jobs, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Aug. 25. Many of the positions offer a $10,000 relocation premium. However, that does not go far when the median cost of a home in Kodiak is $445,000, according to the Mirror.
beckershospitalreview.com
US COVID-19 cases fall for 5th week: 8 CDC findings
The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased more than 6 percent this week, marking the fifth consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 26. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 24, the nation's seven-day case average was 90,676, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Brooks-TLC Hospital System promotes chief nursing officer to include COO title
Julie Morton, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Dunkirk, N.Y.-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System, was promoted to include the COO title. Ms. Morton was promoted to the CNO role in October 2021 after serving as interim CNO since June 2021. She added COO to her CNO title effective Aug. 25, according to a news release.
Comments / 0