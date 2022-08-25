Read full article on original website
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves: Cherries bounce back from Liverpool defeat
Bournemouth & Wolves played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League - 31 August 2022.
Premier League crisis club of the week: AFC Bournemouth
After losing 9-0 to Liverpool and sacking Scott Parker, Bournemouth are 90min's Premier League crisis club of the week.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: The top 50 players in Ultimate Team
The top 50 players according to the leaked FIFA 23 ratings.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Manchester United
The leaked player ratings for Man Utd on FIFA 23.
Roma join UEFA & ECA in piloting new football sustainability framework
Roma will pilot new football sustainability framework in conjunction with UEFA & ECA.
UEFA・
Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Inter 3-1 Cremonese: Clinical Nerazzurri return to winning ways
Inter ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against Cremonese thanks to goals from Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez.
Earliest manager departures into a Premier League season - ranked
Scott Parker is the first manager sacking of the 2022/23 Premier League season. He is one of the earliest manager departures in the competition's history.
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Haaland hat-trick inspires Cityzen romp
Match summary of Manchester City's Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, aided by Erling Haaland's hat-trick
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues fall to another defeat
Match report & player ratings from Southampton 2-1 Chelsea in the Premier League.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 4
90min's team of the week for Gameweek 5 includes Erling Haaland, Roberto Firmino, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more.
Mikel Arteta eagerly anticipating Arsenal's Europa League return
Mikel Arteta admits he's looking forward to competing with Arsenal in this season's Europa League.
Chelsea complete signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester
Chelsea have completed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester.
