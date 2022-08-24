Read full article on original website
Blue Devils open season with solid win
NEWVILLE — The Greencastle-Antrim football team got its season off to a fine start Friday night, traveling to Big Spring and coming home with a 28-13 non-league victory. The Blue Devils’ offense put up three touchdowns, special teams added the fourth score and the defense allowed only two touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.
Mifflin County takes season opener from Wildcats, 14-7
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night wasn’t the outcome Central Mountain fans were looking for in the Wildcats’ season opener before a nice sized crowd at Malinak Stasdium. Mifflin County made two first half touchdowns stand up on the way to a 14-7 win. The victory...
Roundup: Martinsburg, Jefferson notch victories against out-of-state opponents; Hurricane wins Mays’ debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the first Friday of the high school football regular season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Although the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the opening half, they blocked a punt for a score, got two Brent Terwilliger field goals and let their defense handle matters to build a lead and handle business against the Spartans.
Red Lion edges out close win over Ephrata in Week 1
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion’s pass attack proved to be too much for Ephrata in the Lions season opening 24-21 win in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Red Lion wasn’t used to losing, but 2021 tested the Lions in new ways. The team stumbled to a losing season for the first […]
Carlisle opens season with win over Mechanicsburg in Week 1
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle jumped out to an early lead against Mechanicsburg and went on to win 28-14 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Carlisle started off with a commanding 14-0 lead, but Mechanicsburg’s Justin Bardo picked off Carlisle for the pick-six, making it 14-7. At the end of the night, Carlisle […]
Ship U: Volleyball 2022 Season Preview
The Shippensburg University volleyball team is back on the court and ready for a fresh start in 2022. : Wilson College: 2022 CSAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll for Men’s Soccer. The 2021 team finished just shy of a berth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament and has worked hard during preseason practice to prepare for the road ahead. Unlike last season, the Raiders were afforded two full weeks of preseason camp before school, which has served as valuable time to form bonds. Of the roster dynamic, three of the eight newcomers are transfers, while the other five are freshmen. Eleven of the 17 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.
Chambersburg roundup: Girls tennis opens with dominant win
Chambersburg 5, Central Dauphin East 0: The Trojans opened their season with a shutout win over the Panthers in a Mid Penn non-league match on the road Thursday. Chambersburg (1-0) did not drop a set in the five matches played. Trojan coach Niko Mucci said, “We lost three starters from...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14.
New Oxford blanks Bermudian Springs in Week 1
YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — New Oxford came out the gate of the 2022 season with a bang blanking Bermudian Springs 41-0 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. To open the scoring, Colonials Jett Moore faked the handoff, rolls right and delivers to Evan Schriver for a 22-yard touchdown, giving New Oxford a […]
Waynesboro excited to keep momentum rolling
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — If there's one team excited about a new season, it's Waynesboro. As we're just two days away a brand new season. Waynesboro looks to pick up where they left off. The Indians picked up their first district playoff win in program history in the first round against Daniel Boone and scored a nine and three record.
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
Logan Alvey accounts for 3 TDs, Tavon Cooper goes for 143 as Greencastle-Antrim beats Big Spring
Logan Alvey accounted for three touchdowns, and Tavon Cooper ran for 143 yards Friday as Greencastle-Antrim beat Big Spring 28-13. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
Newville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greencastle Antrim High School football team will have a game with Big Spring High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Greencastle Antrim High SchoolBig Spring High School.
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
Football: Waynesboro at Spring Grove 6:30 p.m. Friday August 26
The Waynesboro Indians open their 2022 season at Spring Grove. Pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7:00 p,m, Keith Martin and Mark Saunders bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
Blazers battle to tie with Highland View
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers notched a second-half goal and emerged with a 1-1 tie against Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league boys soccer game. “Tough game,” Blazers coach Stan Hott said. “HVA outworked us in the first half and was able to sneak in...
Daniel Painter, Marcus Sweeney combine for 2 TDs, but Hershey can’t keep up with Gettysburg
Daniel Painter passed for 177 yards and two scores, and Marcus Sweeney had a big night, too, as his primary target but it still wasn’t enough for Hershey in a 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Welcome back: Gettysburg football talks return to Mid-Penn after eight years away
PennLive High School Football Media Day 2022 — Eight years is a long time—especially in high school football. • Sign up for PennLive's new high school sports newsletter here.
Harrisburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Reading High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Reading High SchoolCentral Dauphin East High School.
