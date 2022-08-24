ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils open season with solid win

NEWVILLE — The Greencastle-Antrim football team got its season off to a fine start Friday night, traveling to Big Spring and coming home with a 28-13 non-league victory. The Blue Devils’ offense put up three touchdowns, special teams added the fourth score and the defense allowed only two touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.
GREENCASTLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Mifflin County takes season opener from Wildcats, 14-7

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night wasn’t the outcome Central Mountain fans were looking for in the Wildcats’ season opener before a nice sized crowd at Malinak Stasdium. Mifflin County made two first half touchdowns stand up on the way to a 14-7 win. The victory...
MIFFLIN, PA
Metro News

Roundup: Martinsburg, Jefferson notch victories against out-of-state opponents; Hurricane wins Mays’ debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the first Friday of the high school football regular season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Although the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the opening half, they blocked a punt for a score, got two Brent Terwilliger field goals and let their defense handle matters to build a lead and handle business against the Spartans.
MARTINSBURG, WV
abc27 News

Red Lion edges out close win over Ephrata in Week 1

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion’s pass attack proved to be too much for Ephrata in the Lions season opening 24-21 win in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Red Lion wasn’t used to losing, but 2021 tested the Lions in new ways. The team stumbled to a losing season for the first […]
RED LION, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle opens season with win over Mechanicsburg in Week 1

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle jumped out to an early lead against Mechanicsburg and went on to win 28-14 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Carlisle started off with a commanding 14-0 lead, but Mechanicsburg’s Justin Bardo picked off Carlisle for the pick-six, making it 14-7. At the end of the night, Carlisle […]
CARLISLE, PA
fcfreepress

Ship U: Volleyball 2022 Season Preview

The Shippensburg University volleyball team is back on the court and ready for a fresh start in 2022. : Wilson College: 2022 CSAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll for Men’s Soccer. The 2021 team finished just shy of a berth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament and has worked hard during preseason practice to prepare for the road ahead. Unlike last season, the Raiders were afforded two full weeks of preseason camp before school, which has served as valuable time to form bonds. Of the roster dynamic, three of the eight newcomers are transfers, while the other five are freshmen. Eleven of the 17 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Girls tennis opens with dominant win

Chambersburg 5, Central Dauphin East 0: The Trojans opened their season with a shutout win over the Panthers in a Mid Penn non-league match on the road Thursday. Chambersburg (1-0) did not drop a set in the five matches played. Trojan coach Niko Mucci said, “We lost three starters from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

New Oxford blanks Bermudian Springs in Week 1

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — New Oxford came out the gate of the 2022 season with a bang blanking Bermudian Springs 41-0 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. To open the scoring, Colonials Jett Moore faked the handoff, rolls right and delivers to Evan Schriver for a 22-yard touchdown, giving New Oxford a […]
NEW OXFORD, PA
FOX43.com

Waynesboro excited to keep momentum rolling

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — If there's one team excited about a new season, it's Waynesboro. As we're just two days away a brand new season. Waynesboro looks to pick up where they left off. The Indians picked up their first district playoff win in program history in the first round against Daniel Boone and scored a nine and three record.
WAYNESBORO, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blazers battle to tie with Highland View

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers notched a second-half goal and emerged with a 1-1 tie against Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league boys soccer game. “Tough game,” Blazers coach Stan Hott said. “HVA outworked us in the first half and was able to sneak in...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

