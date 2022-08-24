The Shippensburg University volleyball team is back on the court and ready for a fresh start in 2022. : Wilson College: 2022 CSAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll for Men’s Soccer. The 2021 team finished just shy of a berth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament and has worked hard during preseason practice to prepare for the road ahead. Unlike last season, the Raiders were afforded two full weeks of preseason camp before school, which has served as valuable time to form bonds. Of the roster dynamic, three of the eight newcomers are transfers, while the other five are freshmen. Eleven of the 17 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO