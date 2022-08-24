Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Yen Hits 24-Year Low, 140 Level Beckons as Hike Bets Buoy Dollar
SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Thursday, particularly against the yen, as investors braced for higher U.S. interest rates while expecting anchored Japanese rates to go nowhere anytime soon. The greenback hit a 24-year high of 139.59 against the yen in early Asia trade, a gain of about...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness May Erase Savings of Climate, Drugs Law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's controversial plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for tens of millions of Americans could erase the projected $300 billion deficit reduction that his hard-fought climate, drugs and tax legislation would generate over 10 years - by as much as two times.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
US News and World Report
U.S. Must Dispel Pelosi's 'Negative Influence' Before Climate Talks -China
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. In response to the visit on Aug. 2-3, China...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans to Move COVID Vaccines, Treatments to Private Markets in 2023
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government expects its supply of COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral treatments to run out over the next year and is preparing for them to be sold via the commercial market, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. President Joe Biden's administration expects to...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Exxon, Shell Close to Selling California Oil and Gas Venture Aera - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has joined Shell Plc in seeking to divest their Aera joint venture, and the duo are in advanced talks with a buyer for the California oil and gas producer, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Demand for oil assets is rising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Delta Air Lines: No Intention of Making a Financial Investment in ITA Airways at This Time
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it currently has no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways. The comments from a spokesperson of the Atlanta-based carrier came after Italy's government picked a bid by U.S. private equity fund Certares and backed by Air France-KLM and Delta to start exclusive talks over a majority stake in ITA Airways.
US News and World Report
U.S. Preparing More Security Assistance for Ukraine -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce additional security aid for Ukraine shortly, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. "There will be announcements of future security assistance in coming days," Kirby said at a news briefing. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu)
US News and World Report
U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall to Pre-Ukraine Invasion Levels
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale gasoline prices fell to their lowest levels since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, suggesting motorists in the world's largest energy consumer will see lower pump prices in coming weeks. U.S. gasoline futures fell as low as $2.5899 per gallon on Wednesday, the lowest since...
US News and World Report
Cryptoverse: Bleeding Bitcoin's Holding Out for a Hero
(Reuters) - Who can save bitcoin?. The world's biggest cryptocurrency can't seem to catch a break. It finally looked to be regaining strength this month, breaching $25,000 for the first time since its June collapse, only to relapse towards $20,000. A deflating end to August has forced the market to...
Comments / 0