The James Madison men’s soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Binghamton at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. Binghamton scored the first goal as they went ahead in the 34th minutes, before the Dukes tied the game right before the half with a Josiah Blanton goal in the 45th minute.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO