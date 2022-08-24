Read full article on original website
JMU Volleyball opens season with 3-1 win over Albany
Harrisonburg, Va. – James Madison Volleyball opened up the season with a 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17) win over UAlbany Friday on day one of the JMU Invitational. The Dukes start off 1-0 while the Great Danes fell to 0-2. Miëtte Veldman and Bre Reid led the Dukes with...
JMU hires Quarles as Director of Track & Field/Cross Country
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Friday the addition of Delethea Quarles to lead the Dukes’ track and field and cross country programs as director. Quarles is a Virginia native and a 32-year veteran of collegiate track and field. “I’m thrilled to welcome...
Dukes announce non-conference women’s basketball schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After announcing the team’s Sun Belt Conference schedule earlier in July, the James Madison women’s basketball program has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, as announced by Head Coach Sean O’Regan today, Aug. 25. The non-conference slate will see the Dukes...
James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0
The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
JMU Men’s Soccer opens season with 3-1 win over Binghamton
The James Madison men’s soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Binghamton at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. Binghamton scored the first goal as they went ahead in the 34th minutes, before the Dukes tied the game right before the half with a Josiah Blanton goal in the 45th minute.
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
Smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family
Harrisonburg fire officials are crediting a working smoke alarm for saving a family of four after a weekend fire damaged their home. Chief Matt Tobia reported the fire started shortly after nine o’clock Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Country Club Road. When crews arrived, they found smoke...
