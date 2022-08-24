Read full article on original website
Should Public Transit Be Free? Freakanomics Asks the Experts
The topic of fare-free transit is hot. Public transit is a public good and it’s also good for the environment, economic opportunity, social mobility, traffic congestion. Various places around the country are piloting the idea: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has pushed for a free bus system, and Kansas City eliminated bus fares. In California, several bills in the legislature would create free transit for youth, and some local agencies aren’t waiting for them to pass. Temporary fare-free programs at agencies around the state have been supported by cap-and-trade grants, with the expectation that more people riding means less people driving, and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
Everyone’s Suddenly Open To Some Congestion Pricing Exemptions
As congestion pricing slowly but steadily moves from abstraction to reality, the question of who should actually pay the full tolls has become more urgent. According to the recently-released environmental assessment, the more wholesale exemptions or upstream toll credits that are doled out to certain classes of drivers, the more everyone else will shell out. But “no exemption” hardliners are hard to find right now.
Friday’s Headlines: We’re Congested (Again) Edition
Thursday night kicked off another round of public forums on congestion pricing. Hundreds of people signed up to speak, and at three minutes apiece the ordeal would have taken more than 18 hours. But traffic congestion currently costs New Yorkers tens of thousands of YEARS, so what’s a few hours amongst friends?
Today’s Headlines
Climate is changing, like it to or not (LA Times) California’s “climate migrants” never expected this (PBS) CA to end sales of gas cars (Reuters, EDF) What’s next? Lots of work to do (CalMatters) Now CA needs a plan for fewer cars altogether (Curbed) Midwest car...
Opinion: Ending Our Oil Addiction Is a Moral Imperative for Inflation and the Climate
We have control over our demand for oil, if we have the courage and political will to act on it. Unfortunately, our transportation policy has been led by people who declare that we can never end our so-called addiction to driving. And they are bolstered by the unimaginative who view walking and biking as mere recreation — and view transit as good, but only for someone else.
Higher Wages, No Fares, and a Massage Chair: How the MVRTA Is Recruiting New Drivers and Increasing Service
While transit agencies across the nation struggle to recruit bus drivers, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority (MVRTA) in Lawrence and Haverhill is getting ready to increase service after Labor Day weekend after successfully recruiting more bus drivers this summer. “For the first time in the history of the MVRTA,...
CARB Chooses E-Bike Incentive Program Manager
CARB staff yesterday announced that the administrator of California’s statewide e-bike incentive program will be Pedal Ahead, an organization that runs a program providing e-bikes to San Diego residents. This program will provide $10 million in incentives – minus administrative costs, including developing a program and conducting public outreach....
