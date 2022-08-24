Building on the hugely successful 2021 event, Kringle Holiday Village returns for the second year on December 9, 10 and 11, 2022. A true European-style holiday market, Kringle Holiday Village will feature artisan vendors, rides, inflatables, entertainment, visits with Santa, food, and an expanded biergarten, all in an atmosphere of holiday cheer. The festivities begin on Friday evening in the new Fluor Field event space, District 356, featuring German beer, wine and music provided by Greenville’s own, Steel Toe Stiletto.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO