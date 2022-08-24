ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Markets Insider

The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist

The euro is set to drop further against the dollar, investment strategist AJ Oden told Insider. High inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, and a worsening energy crisis mean will continue to pressure the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar has shown strength in part because the Fed is further along in monetary...
The Associated Press

Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. Still, inflation is near a four-decade high and is punishing consumers and businesses. And the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame inflation...
Marcel Fratzscher
Dayana Sabatin

Is The U.S Economy Entering a Recession?

The most recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis have shown that the American economy has now experienced two consecutive quarters of negative real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product growth.
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Markets Insider

Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler mocks claims the US is in recession - and says inflation could fade within a year

Richard Thaler dismissed US recession concerns, citing low unemployment and lots of job vacancies. The Nobel Prize-winning economist suggested inflation could fade away over the next year. Thaler welcomed wage increases for low-income workers as a way to reduce US inequality. Richard Thaler ridiculed the idea that the US economy...
US News and World Report

Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
Fortune

Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
Daniella Cressman

The Difference between a Recession & a Depression

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Footwear News

A US Recession Likely to Come in 2023, According to CEOs and Economists

Concerns over whether the U.S. economy will be able to tamp down inflation without entering a recession are continuing to grow. According to the latest Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence survey released on Wednesday, an overwhelming majority (93%) of CEOs are preparing for a U.S. recession over the next 12 to 18 months. However, 81% of respondents expect it will be a brief and shallow recession with limited global spillover, the survey found. The results are correlated with earnings from the last few weeks. Across the board, retail executives have noted softening demand in non-discretionary categories and have expressed concern about...
