BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist
The euro is set to drop further against the dollar, investment strategist AJ Oden told Insider. High inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, and a worsening energy crisis mean will continue to pressure the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar has shown strength in part because the Fed is further along in monetary...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has lost ‘tens of thousands’ of troops and it ‘remains unclear’ how it will recruit more, says UK
British intelligence says Russia could struggle to replace troops lost in Ukraine invasion
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. Still, inflation is near a four-decade high and is punishing consumers and businesses. And the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame inflation...
Is The U.S Economy Entering a Recession?
The most recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis have shown that the American economy has now experienced two consecutive quarters of negative real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product growth.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
US News and World Report
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Russian Army to Expand as Battlefield Failures, Corruption Roil the Military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian army to increase its total number of active-duty troops, a clear recognition of the devastating realities of the deadly quagmire the Kremlin created for itself in Ukraine six months after it began its invasion. [. READ:. Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Daria...
Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler mocks claims the US is in recession - and says inflation could fade within a year
Richard Thaler dismissed US recession concerns, citing low unemployment and lots of job vacancies. The Nobel Prize-winning economist suggested inflation could fade away over the next year. Thaler welcomed wage increases for low-income workers as a way to reduce US inequality. Richard Thaler ridiculed the idea that the US economy...
US News and World Report
Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
The Difference between a Recession & a Depression
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Issues Fresh Economic Warning
Stocks and crypto assets are down across the board in response to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. In a new speech at the Fed’s annual meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation back down to 2% and therefore does not plan to lower interest rates in the short term.
A euro is worth less than a dollar for the first time in 20 years. What does that mean?
The euro has dived to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, underlining the sense of foreboding in the 19 European countries that use it.
A US Recession Likely to Come in 2023, According to CEOs and Economists
Concerns over whether the U.S. economy will be able to tamp down inflation without entering a recession are continuing to grow. According to the latest Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence survey released on Wednesday, an overwhelming majority (93%) of CEOs are preparing for a U.S. recession over the next 12 to 18 months. However, 81% of respondents expect it will be a brief and shallow recession with limited global spillover, the survey found. The results are correlated with earnings from the last few weeks. Across the board, retail executives have noted softening demand in non-discretionary categories and have expressed concern about...
Stimulus Checks 'Likely' in Next Recession: Economics Expert
While the move is "likely," it would also be a "terrible" time for the government to be cutting stimulus checks, an economics professor said.
